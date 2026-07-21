The Department of the Navy’s new strategy for weaponizing data and artificial intelligence (AI) lays out an ambitious roadmap to accelerate decision-making, modernize digital infrastructure, and build an AI-ready workforce as the service seeks to maintain its maritime advantage.

The strategy, released June 15, establishes the “Bits2Effects Cycle,” a framework designed to transform large volumes of operational data into warfighting effects while measuring how quickly the Navy can adapt to changing conditions.

The framework consists of five sequential stages:

Instrumenting and collecting data from sensors, weapons systems, and platforms

Transporting data to processing environments, particularly from deployed platforms operating in communications-degraded environments

Classifying data and managing access controls

Developing analytics through AI, machine learning tools, computing infrastructure, and trained personnel

Testing and employing data-driven effects before feeding resulting data and lessons learned back into the cycle

The strategy says each stage depends on the one before it, making the framework a diagnostic tool for identifying bottlenecks that slow operational adaptation or capability development.

In the strategy’s foreword, acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao described the document as a blueprint for transforming the service into an “AI-first” maritime force.

“This strategy sets the conditions to equip and empower all DON missions with the data and AI capabilities necessary to rapidly learn and adapt to fight better tomorrow,” Cao wrote. “It is our blueprint for becoming an ‘AI-first’ maritime force, where speed is the decisive variable in maintaining dominance.”

To support that goal, the strategy establishes objectives across six focus areas:

Accelerating operational AI

Improving data readiness

Optimizing data and AI infrastructure

Streamlining governance

Building a data- and AI-ready workforce

Expanding partnerships

Among its near-term objectives, the department plans to onboard at least five mission-relevant AI capabilities and enabling technologies by the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2027. By the same deadline, it also plans to expand its AI and analytics inventory into the authoritative registry for Navy AI products and initiatives and begin holding at least one hackathon each quarter to rapidly prototype solutions to operational challenges.

To improve data readiness, the department plans to develop a roadmap for improving data catalogs and discovery capabilities by the first quarter of FY 2027, pilot an enterprise application programming interface management service by the same deadline, and deliver an automated security classification capability by the second quarter of FY 2027.

The strategy also calls for consolidating duplicative capabilities into enterprise data and analytics services through the service’s “Cattle Drive” initiative by the end of FY 2027. In addition, the department plans to integrate operational systems and sensors into a unified data ecosystem and demonstrate operational telemetry capabilities from the field to the enterprise by the second quarter of FY 2027.

To streamline governance, the strategy directs the establishment of a Data and AI Adaptation Team that will work with “functional communities” to identify priority Bits2Effects cycles and report performance beginning in the first quarter of FY 2027.

The department also aims to double the number of qualified data scientists and AI engineers by FY 2029.

“Every part of the DON can weaponize data and AI for advantage. We must seize this opportunity to change our ways of working, transform our culture, optimize our technology ecosystem, and ultimately equip and empower naval innovators to harness these transformative technologies to protect our maritime dominance now and into the future,” Cao wrote.