The U.S. Navy is launching an initiative to build a network of industry and nonprofit partners capable of rapidly developing prototype technologies intended to sustain and expand strategic superiority in undersea operations.

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Strategic Systems Programs launched the Next Generation Undersea Security Initiative (NG-USI) through a sources sought notice published July 2. The office oversees the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad.

Through the initiative, the NG-USI intends to establish “a sphere of technological excellence” made up of industry partners. Organizations interested in joining the initiative can pursue a participant basic agreement that will be offered to qualified entities, according to the notice.

Specifically, the NG-USI outlines 22 focus areas.

Among those areas of interest, the Navy is seeking technologies that may mitigate the generation, radiation, propagation, and scatter of a variety of signal types associated with submarine and unmanned system operations. The service is also pursuing comprehensive counter-unmanned systems capable of detecting, tracking, identifying, denying, and defeating aerial, surface, underwater, and ground-based drones across ports, harbors, littoral environments, waterways, and the open ocean.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another priority. The initiative calls for prototype technologies to counter adversarial AI and machine learning, including capabilities to defeat autonomous swarms, disrupt AI-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities targeting nuclear facilities, and protect strategic security networks from AI-driven cyber-physical attacks and spoofing.

The Navy is also looking for next-generation electronic security systems that integrate multiple sensors to improve intrusion detection around strategic weapons facilities while reducing false alarms and automating alerts for response forces.

Additional focus areas include advanced personnel and vehicle screening systems, secure movement of strategic assets, and autonomous security technologies that leverage commercial robotics for persistent patrols.

Other focus areas address early risk reduction for the Trident II D5 Strategic Weapons System and Conventional Prompt Strike program, launch control devices and software, increased fire control computing power, reduced noise and thermal signatures, nuclear-certified fire control architectures, advanced solid rocket motors, thermal protection systems for hypersonic systems, novel missile launch systems, conventional warheads, and advanced avionics optimized for the size, weight, and power constraints of hypersonic vehicles.