The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is seeking insight from industry on how it can enhance its high-tech threat identification capabilities.

In a recently released request for information (RFI), MDA is conducting market research to help inform its plans for enhancing its identification capabilities under the Advanced Object Classification (AOC) initiative – dubbed AOC 1.1.

The AOC 1.1 is designed to enhance object classification in the midcourse phase of ballistic missile flight, building on capabilities delivered under AOC 1.0.

The upgrade will integrate additional algorithms and machine learning enhancements to improve accuracy against complex threats with countermeasures, while requiring no hardware changes to upgraded early warning radars.

One of AOC 1.1’s key features will be a flat-file classification database that enables rapid reconfiguration to emerging threats without re-compiling software – reducing the need for continuous developer involvement.

As part of this initiative, MDA is especially interested in assessing the capabilities of small businesses to support the development. Respondents are asked to detail their experience in ballistic missile threat classification, operating in the ultrahigh frequency phased array radar systems, real-time AI/ML applications, and algorithm development.

The RFI also seeks insight into potential teaming arrangements and subcontractor roles to inform whether future acquisitions should be set aside for small businesses.

Responses are due by Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.