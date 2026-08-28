The Marine Corps on Aug. 26 released its fiscal year 2026 Ground Combat Element (GCE) 2040 framework, which lays out priorities for artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, human-machine teaming, and tactical-edge computing as the service modernizes ground combat formations through 2040.

The framework builds on the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiatives and moves from the initial GCE 2040 vision toward implementation priorities for modular, multidomain forces designed to seize, hold, and defend contested littoral terrain.

The framework divides modernization into near-term priorities for 2026-2030, mid-term priorities for 2031-2035, and long-range priorities for 2036-2040. In the near term, the Marine Corps calls for accelerating investments and fielding in areas including AI, unmanned systems, command and control, lethality, and survivability.

On the digital front, the Marine Corps plans to integrate localized AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities through rugged tactical-edge computing nodes. The approach is intended to support distributed forces operating in communications-degraded environments.

The service also identifies robotics, autonomy, and human-machine teaming as required capabilities, while maintaining that technology should enhance – but never replace – human judgment. The framework calls for robotic platforms with scalable autonomy to move Marines away from some of the most dangerous tasks while adding capacity to intelligence, fires, and maneuver operations.

“Our central imperative is to cultivate a Ground Combat Element that is fully enabled by cutting-edge technology but remains fundamentally human-centric,” Lt. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron said in the framework announcement. “While we will aggressively pursue innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, and multi-domain fires, we will never lose sight of the fact that the individual Marine is our most critical asset. The courage, adaptability, and unwavering will to win of our warfighters are the true source of our combat power.”

The framework also calls for integrating and synchronizing command and control (C2) across physical domains and cyberspace through Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2), including under contested electromagnetic conditions. By the 2036-2040 period, the Marine Corps envisions AI-enabled, edge-computing CJADC2 systems supporting distributed operations and faster decision-making.

The Marine Corps also plans to scale C2 and information capabilities developed for Marine Littoral Regiment headquarters to division and regimental headquarters. Other materiel priorities include advanced mobility platforms, precision and long-range fires, and ground-based air defense down to the squad level.

The framework is intended to provide a foundation for developing, prioritizing, and balancing investments in the Marine Corps’ ground combat element through 2040 and to serve as a benchmark for program objective memorandum planning and programming. It also calls for explicit prioritization of modernization efforts supporting the service’s planning, programming, budgeting, and execution process.

“The concepts outlined in this document are designed to empower our Marines, making them more lethal, resilient, and decisive. This is not merely a plan for modernization; it is a commitment to ensuring that our Corps remains the nation’s premier force in readiness, prepared to win the fights of the future,” Bargeron said.