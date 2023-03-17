Jeff Robinson has been tapped to be the new assistant director for Cybersecurity and Information Technology Audits at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) according to his LinkedIn account.

As the new Assistant Director Robinson will be tasked with working on auditing the agency’s technology capabilities for any possible cybersecurity issues.

Before working at the HHS, Robinson had worked as the supervisory I.T. Specialist (INFOSEC) at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) at the HHS for over six years.

At the HRSA he would “Develop, implement and review plans to mitigate system risks and vulnerabilities at the enterprise level and for the General Support System,” according to his LinkedIn account.

Other roles that Robinson has held include being a network administrator at the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) for about two years.