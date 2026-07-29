Clark Minor is no longer the chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to the department’s IT leadership website.

The webpage now lists David Hong, the principal deputy CIO, as the acting CIO.

It is unclear when Minor departed as the IT chief. HHS did not respond to MeriTalk’s request for comment regarding the timing of Minor’s departure.

Both Minor and Hong have yet to update their LinkedIn profiles with the changes.

Minor joined HHS as CIO in May 2025. Before joining HHS, he spent nearly 12 years with Palantir Technologies.

In March of this year, HHS announced a reorganization of the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). The department shifted the roles, responsibilities, and offices of the HHS chief technology officer, chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer, and chief data officer back under the HHS CIO’s leadership – reversing a 2024 reorganization that placed them under the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT.

“This structure allows OCIO to provide an integrated backbone for cloud, cybersecurity, data, and AI that every HHS component can rely on,” Minor said at the time.