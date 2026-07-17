The General Services Administration (GSA) is eyeing an expansion of its OneGov procurement initiative, which it says has saved more than $1.1 billion. GSA launched the initiative in 2025 to centralize federal software and cloud purchases, and now, the agency is actively looking to expand the program into other categories of federal purchasing.

Speaking on July 16 at GovExec’s Government Efficiency Summit in Washington, D.C., GSA Deputy Administrator Michael Lynch said the program’s early success has given GSA confidence to expand its scope.

“We’ve saved about $1.18 billion thus far, with continued savings going forward with the existing programs,” Lynch said. “For agencies that now purchase part of OneGov, you look at it, and many of them are seeing over 90% discounts on what they would have been purchasing with future-looking programs. That’s been a huge success.”

“What we’re really starting to look at now is how do we expand it beyond software. There are other common purchase agreements that we have within the federal government that GSA can really serve as a partner,” he said.

GSA launched OneGov in April 2025 to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing. Early discounted offerings include agreements with Adobe, Salesforce, Elastic, and Oracle, and the program has since expanded to cover nearly two dozen companies.

“Many of the companies that participate in OneGov offer multiple products to the federal government,” Lynch said. “So, are there ways that we can look at that in a coordinated fashion to kind of have much larger engagements that sit under the OneGov platform and benefit the federal government?”

Lynch added that he hopes an expansion would also serve as a further incentive for industry to work with the federal government in the procurement process.

He also said GSA has spent recent months meeting with companies that participated in OneGov’s first year to gather feedback and shape the program’s next phase.

“Almost every single one has come back and said, you know, let’s enter into year two negotiations, which is kind of how do we expand the program and take those learnings. So, I think it’s been really positive,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lynch said GSA is working with industry partners and agencies that have been utilizing OneGov to identify how lessons learned can inform future procurement policy and regulations.

The goal, he said, is to “hold a high bar on safety but reduce some of the friction in the system. So, I think they’re just getting started, but we’ve been really pleased with the results thus far.”