The Commerce Department is nearing full deployment of an enterprise IT cost transparency dashboard that officials say will provide department-wide visibility into technology spending and help identify significantly more cost savings across the department’s 13 operating units.

Speaking at IBM Think Gov 2026, Andi Fisher-Colwill, acting deputy CIO for policy and business management at the Commerce Department, said the milestone marks a significant step in Commerce’s years-long technology business management (TBM) effort.

“We are in the process right now of deploying our ApptioOne IT cost transparency dashboard,” Fisher-Colwill said during a breakout session on TBM. “All Commerce operating units across all 13 units across all of our mission sets have now ingested their data into the dashboard.”

While the department is still relying on manual uploads for now, Fisher-Colwill said automated feeds are expected after Commerce completes a modernization of its core financial system.

“We have not quite the automated data feeds yet,” she said. “We have a little complication in that we’re in the middle of a major modernization of our core financial system, so we’ll be getting those automated data feeds set up in maybe six months or so from now when we complete that migration.”

The dashboard will provide what Fisher-Colwill described as a “single pane of glass” spanning the department’s enterprise and operating unit-level operations.

“What we can see through our TBM program – and it will be more automated, clearer, and easier with the cost transparency dashboard – is where we have outliers, where we can consolidate,” she said, adding that will allow the department to “redirect those funds to high-priority mission IT.”

The department’s efforts have already generated measurable results, according to Bob Carter, vice president for public sector at Apptio, an IBM company. Carter moderated the session with Fisher-Colwill.

“To date, they’ve been able to allocate 100% of their $2.9 billion budget over the course of the efforts that have been going on across all of Commerce,” Carter said. “They’ve also been able to identify over $55 million in savings as part of this process, getting their arms around their IT spend.”

Fisher-Colwill suggested that figure could grow substantially as Commerce gains deeper visibility into commodity IT services through the new dashboard.

“I think we can easily triple that [$55 million] number, looking at commodity IT, and we’ll get there with the deployment of that dashboard,” Fisher-Colwill said.

Fisher-Colwill previewed the dashboard in May at the 2026 Apptio Public Sector Summit.

The initiative builds on a TBM program Commerce began roughly five years ago, when officials started mapping budget object classes and product service codes to the TBM taxonomy across the department’s diverse operating units.

According to Fisher-Colwill, establishing a common framework has enabled Commerce to compare technology spending across mission areas and identify opportunities for consolidation and investment prioritization.

“Applying that TBM taxonomy in a uniform way gave us the ability to look across these very diverse customers, these very diverse mission sets, [and] very diverse sets of solutions and identify the commonalities across them,” she said.