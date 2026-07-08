The Justice Department’s Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced on July 8 that it awarded a contract for secure inmate tablet services that the agency says will modernize communications, education, rehabilitation programs, and administrative operations across its institutions.

The BOP said the initiative marks one of the most significant technology upgrades in the bureau’s history and is intended to improve operational efficiency and enhance opportunities for personal growth.

The announcement did not identify the contract awardee or disclose the contract’s value.

“Our first priority is the safety of our staff and the security of our institutions,” said BOP Director William K. Marshall III. “This contract modernizes outdated operations, reduces administrative burdens, and allows staff to focus on the critical work of maintaining safe facilities while expanding opportunities for rehabilitation and successful reentry.”

The contract will provide secure, corrections-grade tablets to all individuals in BOP custody through a phased deployment. The tablets will support secure messaging and video communication with loved ones, while also digitizing many processes that have traditionally relied on paper-based workflows.

Inmates will also gain access to:

Academic coursework and literacy support

Career and technical training modules

Evidence-based rehabilitative programs

Faith-based materials and resources

Healthcare information and self-care education

Reentry preparation tools, including job readiness content

Beyond education and rehabilitation, the platform is expected to digitize routine institutional functions such as commissary ordering, inmate request forms, and program registration. BOP said moving those activities to secure digital systems will reduce administrative workload for staff while improving accuracy and transparency for inmates.

During an AFCEA Bethesda event in May, a BOP official also said the tablets offer potential to improve the bureau’s healthcare system.

“In the future, I think that tablet could be the front door to the clinic, if you will,” said Rear Admiral Michael Crockett, the national health technology administrator for the BOP. “[There is] a lot of efficiency to be gained for our healthcare system by taking advantage of and leveraging those tablets.”