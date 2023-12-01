How Public Sector Organizations are Using Elasticsearch
Because Elasticsearch was built on an open, flexible foundation, there are countless ways that organizations are using Elastic technology to meet their goals.
Some of the most interesting Elasticsearch use cases come from government, education, healthcare, and defense organizations that are implementing Elasticsearch to better serve the public, including:
- Improving patient outcomes by detecting data patterns
- Accelerating criminal investigations
- Facilitating secure cross-organizational data sharing
- Integrating geospatial data analysis