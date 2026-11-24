Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Nov. 17 introduced legislation to address staffing and skills gaps across the federal IT acquisition workforce and improve how agencies manage increasingly complex technology procurements.

The IT Acquisition Readiness Act would require major federal agencies to assess the staffing needs and technical competencies of their IT contracting officers and contracting officer’s representatives within one year of enactment and annually thereafter.

“Buying laptops and replacing a legacy system an agency relies on every day can each count as one contract, but they can require very different amounts of time and expertise,” said Walkinshaw in a press release. “Our bill requires agencies to account for the volume and complexity of that work when planning how to hire, train, and retain staff.”

Under the legislation, agencies would use those assessments to develop and implement workforce plans addressing recruitment, training, and retention. Agencies would also be required to incorporate strategies for using automation, modernized contract writing systems, and workflow tools to reduce administrative burdens on acquisition personnel.

The legislation would apply to the 24 agencies covered by the Chief Financial Officers Act and require agency leaders to submit their workforce assessments and development plans to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

OPM would support workforce development efforts, while OMB would coordinate implementation across agencies and report annually to Congress on agency plans and implementation progress.

The legislation follows a September 2025 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report that identified shortcomings in the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) IT acquisition workforce planning.

SSA lacked reliable workload data to assess its IT contracting staffing needs and had not updated its acquisition workforce training plan since 2019. The agency obligated at least $1.4 billion annually for IT acquisitions from fiscal years 2020 through 2024.

SSA has since implemented two of GAO’s three recommendations, including assessing contracting officer staffing needs and implementing a training plan to address competency gaps. A third recommendation concerning staffing assessments for contracting officers’ representatives remains open.

“Federal employees are responsible for managing increasingly complex IT contracts, but too often agencies lack the data and planning needed to ensure that they are appropriately investing in and supporting this professional acquisition workforce,” Warner said. “When agencies don’t adequately plan for their workforce needs, critical projects get delayed, costs go up, and taxpayers pay the price”

The legislation has drawn support from two government contracting industry groups – the Center for Procurement Advocacy (CPA) and the Professional Services Council (PSC).

CPA President Tim Brennan said the legislation would help agencies address workforce and skills gaps while leveraging technology to reduce administrative burdens on contracting professionals.

“A modern federal government requires a skilled acquisition workforce equipped to manage increasingly complex technology procurements. The IT Acquisition Readiness Act takes an important step toward that goal,” he said.

Jim Carroll, PSC CEO, said the legislation would help agencies better understand the staffing levels needed to deliver modern technology capabilities.

“A skilled, well-staffed acquisition workforce is the foundation of smart IT buying,” Carroll said.