The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)acknowledged that it knew its electronic health record (EHR) system did not fully meet federal accessibility requirements when the agency acquired it.

VA Secretary Doug Collins made the disclosure in a Nov. 17 letter to Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. The committee added the letter to its hearing record on Nov. 24.

The disclosure comes as VA accelerates its Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program amid continued congressional scrutiny over costs, patient safety, and implementation challenges. According to Collins, 42,000 VA clinicians and staff use the system to serve more than 780,000 veterans at 19 hospitals and associated clinics.

Launched in 2018, the EHRM program has faced years of deployment delays, system outages, and rising costs. The VA resumed deployments in April 2026 following a two-year program reset aimed at addressing technical and operational problems at existing sites.

During recent congressional hearings, lawmakers pressed VA and Oracle over patient safety concerns and rising program costs, including an increase in Oracle’s contract ceiling from about $10 billion to nearly $27 billion.

Collins pushed back against assertions from some lawmakers that the VA had not been transparent about the cost increase.

“The estimated cost of this effort is $37.2 billion through 2031. The celling for the Oracle Health contract extension reflects the higher costs,” Collins wrote. He attributed the cost increases to the two-year delay, as well as new and refined requirements.

Accessibility improvements are underway, Collins says

Since acquiring the system, VA has worked with Oracle Health and the department’s Section 508 Program Office to identify, track, and address accessibility issues through reviews, audits, and system improvements. Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act requires federal agencies to ensure that their information and communications technology is accessible to people with disabilities.

“VA was aware at the time of acquisition that the commercial electronic health record product was not fully compliant with Section 508,” Collins wrote.

Collins said VA selected the same core EHR platform used by the military to improve interoperability and continuity of care as service members transition to veteran status.

Collins said a planned migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will pave the way for implementing Oracle Health’s redesigned EHR user interfaces, which are intended to meet all Section 508 accessibility requirements.

In the meantime, VA is deploying incremental fixes at individual sites to address existing accessibility deficiencies. Collins said that work is being performed at no additional cost under the existing contract.

The secretary did not specify when the cloud migration or interface redesign would be completed.

Collins also addressed concerns about Oracle Health’s use of veterans’ health data, saying the existing contract prohibits the company from using that data to develop or benefit its commercial products. VA has found no evidence that Oracle Health is doing so, he said.

Under the contract, Oracle Health cannot sell, license, analyze, or share veterans’ data without VA’s written permission. The company must also return the data and delete all copies if its contractual relationship with VA ends.