President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Michael LoSapio, faced pointed questioning from Senate Democrats on Nov. 19 over proposed cuts to the agency’s budget and workforce, growing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cyber threats, and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, LoSapio, currently chief information security officer at Palantir Technologies, described CISA as one of the country’s few truly defensive cybersecurity agencies. However, he stopped short of committing to seek additional funding or personnel if confirmed, saying he would first need to assess the agency’s capabilities and resource requirements.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., pressed LoSapio on whether CISA has the resources necessary to defend federal networks and critical infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, particularly as AI gives malicious actors new tools to identify vulnerabilities and accelerate attacks.

Slotkin pointed to recent technology disruptions affecting major American institutions and services, including Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, financial institutions, and intelligence-related systems. She warned that the growing sophistication of cyber operations could make future attacks more damaging and difficult to contain.

CISA budget and workforce cuts draw scrutiny

The funding debate comes as the Trump administration seeks to restructure CISA through proposed budget and staffing reductions.

The administration’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal calls for a $385 million reduction to CISA funding and the elimination of approximately 867 positions. The proposed cuts would affect multiple areas of the agency’s work, including election security, workforce development, stakeholder engagement, and critical infrastructure protection.

CISA is already operating with nearly 1,000 fewer employees than it had when Trump took office in January 2025, according to figures cited during the hearing.

The administration has argued that restructuring CISA would refocus the agency on its core responsibilities, particularly federal network defense and critical infrastructure protection.

However, Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns that reducing the agency’s workforce and coordination functions could undermine its ability to identify threats and support government and industry partners.

Slotkin questioned whether CISA could meet its responsibilities with fewer resources as cyber threats continue to evolve.

“If you get the job, will you be recommending an increase or a decrease to CISA’s budget?” Slotkin asked.

LoSapio declined to endorse either approach, saying he could not adequately assess the agency’s needs before taking office.

“I’m going to get involved and understand where the gaps are, and I will come back to this committee with the gap analysis. And if we need more funding, I will return to this body and ask for the resources we need,” LoSapio said.

Slotkin challenged his response, arguing that the escalating threat environment warranted a clearer commitment to ensuring CISA has adequate resources.

LoSapio maintained that increased spending does not necessarily translate into stronger cybersecurity.

“I don’t necessarily believe more money means more security. I believe spending money on the right solutions in the right ways actually decreases risk,” he said.

Slotkin also raised concerns about proposed reductions to programs that provide cybersecurity intelligence and threat warnings to state governments, utilities, and private-sector infrastructure operators.

“The programs that [are] being proposed to be cut are the CISA programs that inform our major utilities and state players when there’s a threat. Literally, this past July, CISA identified a threat to our water systems, and they fanned out and did briefings, including for the state of Michigan … That very program is what is on the chopping block in this next budget, along with a bunch of other things,” Slotkin said.

She said CISA’s information-sharing activities help state and local officials and infrastructure operators identify potential threats before they escalate into major incidents.

LoSapio did not commit to preserving the specific program Slotkin identified, reiterating that he would evaluate the agency’s capabilities and resource requirements if confirmed.

Jan. 6 questioning sparks contentious exchange

The hearing also turned to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, when Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questioned LoSapio about his willingness to make impartial judgments on politically sensitive matters.

Blumenthal pressed LoSapio to characterize the events of Jan. 6, when Trump supporters breached the Capitol as Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

LoSapio initially responded, “I don’t know,” and expressed reluctance to comment without having all the relevant facts.

When Blumenthal pressed him again on whether Jan. 6 was an attack on the Capitol, LoSapio answered, “No, sir.”

Blumenthal questioned his ability to handle politically sensitive matters involving election security, government accountability, and democratic institutions given his response.

LoSapio defended his position by pledging impartiality if confirmed.

“If I have the honor of being confirmed, I pledge that the matters that come before me will be evaluated in a fair and impartial manner, regardless of the individuals involved or the administration,” he told the committee.