President Donald Trump nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army’s vice chief of staff and acting chief of staff, to permanently lead the service, the Pentagon announced Nov. 20.

The nomination comes as LaNeve oversees changes to the Army’s research, development, and acquisition operations. Those changes are aimed at accelerating the delivery of new technologies to soldiers, with a focus on fielding autonomous capabilities by fiscal year 2028.

LaNeve has served as acting Army chief of staff since April, following the removal of Gen. Randy George. Trump submitted LaNeve’s nomination to the Senate on Nov. 16.

The modernization efforts LaNeve has directed include a restructuring of the command responsible for developing and testing emerging technologies.

In October, LaNeve announced that the Army’s Futures and Concepts Command would be redesigned as the Futures and Autonomous Systems Command. The move brought together several Army research, development, and experimentation organizations to support integrating autonomous systems across the service’s formations.

The restructuring followed an Oct. 1 memorandum from Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle directing changes to the service’s force structure, acquisition, and personnel to support its modernization goals.

LaNeve also designated Fort Rucker, Ala., as the Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Autonomy Center of Excellence, bringing together military experts and commercial technology developers to test emerging capabilities.

As the Army expands its efforts to develop and field autonomous systems, its decisions about how to integrate those technologies into existing formations have drawn scrutiny from Congress.

In September, a bipartisan group of lawmakers pressed LaNeve and then-Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to explain the service’s decision to return its experimental drone warfare battalion to a conventional infantry role.

Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller told reporters at the time that the battalion was always intended to be temporary and that the Army was not scaling back its investment in autonomous capabilities.

Trump also nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans, director of the Army Staff, to succeed LaNeve as vice chief of staff. Both nominations require Senate confirmation.