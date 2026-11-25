President Donald Trump’s Nov. 20 executive order governing how federal contractors respond to congressional information requests is drawing criticism from House Democrats and raising questions about contractors’ legal obligations to Congress and the executive branch.

The order – Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting – requires contractors to notify the White House and their contracting agencies when Congress seeks information about their work for or communications with the executive branch.

Contractors must also follow administration instructions to withhold communications that officials determine are protected by executive privilege.

Companies that fail to comply could face contract termination, cancellation, suspension, or debarment from future federal contracting, subject to applicable law.

While the order does not impose a blanket prohibition on communications between contractors and Congress, it gives the administration a role in determining what information contractors can disclose.

The administration said the order aims to protect executive branch confidentiality, reduce duplicative legal work, and improve contracting efficiency.

The order also directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to develop guidance on how agencies and contractors should implement the requirements.

Contractors could face competing legal obligations

Separate legal analyses from Crowell & Moring, Snell & Wilmer, and Arnold & Porter warn that the executive order could leave federal contractors caught between competing demands from Congress and the White House.

Attorneys at the three law firms noted that the order does not override Congress’ subpoena or contempt powers, potentially exposing contractors to legal and financial consequences from either branch of government.

“The EO does not adjudicate the validity of a particular congressional request or privilege claim,” attorneys at Crowell & Moring wrote in a Nov. 21 analysis. “The EO exacerbates rather than resolves this tension.”

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer warned in a Nov. 23 analysis that the order could delay congressional investigations. The directive sets no deadline for the executive branch to review congressional requests or issue withholding instructions, potentially leaving contractors reluctant to provide information until they receive direction from the administration.

The scope and assertion of executive privilege present additional legal questions. Attorneys at both Crowell & Moring and Snell & Wilmer questioned whether contractors could safely rely on privilege determinations made by contracting agencies rather than the president.

In a Nov. 23 analysis, attorneys at Arnold & Porter raised questions about whether the order extends to informal congressional inquiries, requests from the Government Accountability Office, and communications with the executive branch unrelated to contract performance, such as regulatory approvals, export licensing, or policy discussions.

“These conflicting obligations may place contractors and subcontractors between a rock and a hard place,” the attorneys wrote. “The order thus provides the clearest indication yet that, during the next Congress, government contractors and subcontractors may find themselves caught between congressional investigators wielding subpoena power and competing executive branch demands to withhold documents from Congress.”

House Democrats push back

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, criticized the executive order as an attempt to undermine Congress’ constitutional oversight authority.

“Today’s executive order is the latest in the Trump Administration’s blatant attack on Congress’ constitutional right to conduct oversight,” Garcia said in a statement. “This EO desperately orders contractors to get White House permission before complying with congressional oversight.”

The order sets the stage for a potential clash between the White House and the incoming Democratic-controlled House, where lawmakers have signaled plans to investigate the Trump administration, including the president’s family business dealings.

Garcia, who is poised to chair the Oversight Committee when the new Congress convenes in January, offered a two-word message on X after Democrats secured a House majority in the November midterm elections: “Lawyer up.”

In his statement responding to the executive order, Garcia reiterated his intention to pursue investigations into the administration.

“Donald Trump wants to stop us from exposing the rampant waste, fraud, and corruption by his Administration, but we’re just getting started,” Garcia said.

House Judiciary Democrats echoed Garcia’s concerns in a statement on X, arguing that the order threatens contractors who cooperate with congressional investigations.

“Federal contractors are paid with taxpayer dollars, not Trump’s personal billions,” the lawmakers said, pledging to continue investigating allegations of waste, fraud, kickbacks, and corruption in federal contracting.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, questioned the legal force of the executive order during a Nov. 22 appearance on CNN with Dana Bash, likening the directive to an “interoffice memo.”

“It’s like saying we’re closing early before the Thanksgiving holiday. It doesn’t mean anything in terms of federal law,” Raskin said.

“We’ve got the Constitution on our side. We are charged by the Constitution to conduct oversight to ferret out all the corruption, bribery, and sweetheart contracts, and we’re going to do that,” Raskin said. “And so, you know, this doesn’t trouble us.”