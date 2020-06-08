Texas Medicaid Embraces RPA to Increase Efficiency, Accommodate Surges in Work in the Time of COVID-19

In April, the State of Texas launched a coordinated effort to handle a surge of new payment activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate the increased workload, Accenture, which administers the Texas Medicaid program on behalf of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, immediately called on its robotics process automation (RPA) group to plan an expansion of its digital worker program.

The current activity is an extension of RPA that began in 2018, when Accenture began evaluating applications of the technology and providers. RPA is a productivity tool that can be used to automatically carry out steps within a business process. Accenture wanted to use RPA to reduce manual errors and largely clerical processes, thus freeing professional staff members of Texas Medicaid – many with medical degrees – to focus on analysis and decision making.

After selecting Blue Prism’s RPA in late 2018, Accenture launched its first RPA implementation for Texas Medicaid in 2019. That project addressed numerous aspects of provider enrollment. Hundreds of providers seek to enroll in Medicaid every day, sparking a verification process that spans multiple organizations and databases as Texas Medicaid employees seek to validate the provider’s participation in Medicare, conduct the necessary verifications, and confirm the provider’s medical license with the appropriate medical board. Provider enrollment specialists were performing 600 to 1,000 searches per day.

“We want to apply RPA to any tedious activity involving thousands of data entries that must be high quality,” said James Hall, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Team Lead for Accenture at Texas Medicaid & Healthcare Partnership (TMHP), the unit that runs the Texas Medicaid program. “We don’t want people taking information from a spreadsheet and entering it into a legacy system for hours every day.”

Additional RPA projects at Texas Medicaid include:

Provider licensing renewal confirmations

Data and system updates for new Federal codes for diagnoses and procedures

Vendor management

Accounts payable

Accounts receivable

Claims processing

Weekly reporting

Blue Prism automates end-to-end business processes, rather than discrete tasks. Its Connected-RPA platform enables organizations to provide employees with drag-and-drop access to a growing range of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cognitive capabilities that can be used to create low-cost software robots, or digital workers, that can automate processes around the clock. Process automation is driven by end users, and implementation is governed by the IT team. Because Blue Prism generates real-time reporting that acts as a log for every process step, change, and any other event, agencies are assured of an irrefutable audit trail.

“Many government agencies are exploring – and like Texas Medicaid – realizing the benefits of incorporating a digital workforce into their organizations,” said LC Cook, Vice President, Public Sector Sales and Alliances, Blue Prism. “Not only are they realizing tremendous efficiencies, but they’re also using RPA to grapple with a rising tide of retirements and meet our cultural need to do more with less.”

Gartner says RPA software spending is on pace to total $2.4 billion in 2022, and that by the end of 2022, 85 percent of large and very large organizations will have deployed some form of RPA. In July 2019, Gartner named Blue Prism a leader in its first RPA Magic Quadrant.

RPA helps Accenture handle increases in transaction processing without overburdening staff or requiring the state to hire more workers. For example, the Texas Medicaid recovery audit team typically has about 8,000 transactions to handle each quarter. In 2019, the team got an unanticipated surge of 20,000 transactions. Scalability is a key Blue Prism differentiator that allowed the agency to ramp up quickly.

“They did not have the staff to enter those into the system one at a time. With RPA, we were able to solve that problem,” Hall said. “It’s a huge benefit.”

Quality control has been a huge benefit as well. With workers inputting hundreds of transactions a day, mistakes are inevitable. If a worker typed a license number incorrectly or entered an incorrect license expiration date, payment to a provider could be erroneously denied. Or, if a payment was entered inaccurately, employees would have to investigate and correct it. Digital workers, which don’t get fatigued, solved that problem.

Texas Medicaid has been substantially affected by COVID-19, like many other healthcare organizations and businesses. It has undertaken more than 100 projects as the agency seeks to deliver timely information and services. RPA is a perfect application for agencies or businesses grappling with unusual volumes of data entry or verification during a crisis, Hall said.

At Texas Medicaid, the RPA group has focused on planning ahead for an anticipated increase in requests for help by spinning up additional Blue Prism licenses so that it can run bots concurrently as needed.

“We’re expecting a surge in either claims or enrollments coming very soon, and we’re working on handling a surge in accounts payable right now, so we’re setting up the bots to complete those payout requests in a repetitive way,” Hall noted. “And we’ll be able to take advantage of it on an ongoing basis after that.”

Early on, the RPA group visited various Texas Medicaid departments to talk about how RPA works and how it could help improve efficiency and accuracy. Now, the team is approached with suggestions for new projects, which are submitted via a webpage and evaluated by the leadership team. Ideas are prioritized according to their potential impact on operations – time or cost savings. A member of the RPA group will shadow an employee who performs the task, and then the group might do a proof of concept to ensure a digital worker can perform the task, particularly where legacy systems are involved.

“One of the reasons we chose Blue Prism is because it did a better job than all the other tools we tried against legacy systems. We’re definitely taking advantage of Blue Prism’s capabilities,” Hall said.

Of course, a common initial reaction to RPA among workers is concern that automation will eliminate their jobs. But after the RPA group rolled out the first few projects and employees saw how much time RPA was saving them – and that they weren’t getting automated out of their jobs – they were excited.

“The medical policy team, for example, is a very highly skilled group of people. They don’t need to spend weeks looking up data on a computer just to spend another week analyzing it,” Hall said. “We can let the bots search for the information and let the people do the valuable work of analysis. Once people see that they’re doing more valuable work, RPA catches on.”

Soon, Accenture will shift from its operational projects with RPA, such as provider enrollments and claims payments, to technology projects. For example, in a development environment, IT staff are moving projects from development to test to production. The RPA group is exploring ways to verify data before it’s promoted to the next deployment level and ways to do deployment in lower environments. The group is also looking at opportunities to handle routine operating procedures, such as updating databases or sending notifications to other teams when processes are complete. “The lessons we learned from the operational side, we think we can leverage on the technology team,” Hall said.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has shown that enterprises need an adaptable, intelligent automation platform to respond and succeed in the new normal, Cook noted. To aid the front-line response to the health emergency, Blue Prism’s COVID-19 Response Program has initiated dozens of RPA projects for public benefit. Examples include assistance with government-mandated initiatives, call centers, application processing, workforce planning, and community protection. “A digital workforce that is scalable, centralized, and secure can execute changes to organizational processes rapidly, enabling human workers to focus on critical analysis and decision making,” Cook said. “We’re proud that Blue Prism can harness the collaborative potential of humans and digital workers to address our biggest challenges.”