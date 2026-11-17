As battlefield technology evolves and commanders face shrinking decision windows, the Army must accelerate how it develops and delivers capabilities to fighting formations, according to Lt. Gen. Edmond Brown, acting commanding general of the Army’s Transformation and Training Command (T2COM).

Speaking at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Nov. 17 Hot Topic event, “T2COM Strategy and Capability Delivery,” Brown said the Army must move beyond fielding individual systems and ensure soldiers receive the training, doctrine, and equipment needed to use capabilities effectively.

“We must learn faster, we must adapt faster, and we must deliver capabilities to formations faster,” Brown said.

Moving from technology to capability

Brown described T2COM as “the part of the Army that builds the Army that fights,” responsible for coordinating concepts, requirements, doctrine, training, materiel, leader development, and force design.

“The Army must deliver capability, not just technology or materiel,” he said.

Brown outlined four outcomes guiding the Army’s transformation strategy – convergence, strike, close battle, and endurance – and identified five foundational capabilities needed to achieve them: a functioning network, next-generation command and control, strike capabilities, close-fight platforms, and sustainment and protection.

“Each capability matters, and the result depends on all five foundational capabilities working together,” Brown said.

To connect those capabilities to operational needs, T2COM is developing concepts of employment that guide how systems function together in combat formations. Brown said FASCOM contributes experimentation and testing, while Combined Arms Command translates lessons into doctrine, leader development, and training.

Growing the training base

Delivering capabilities also requires a training system equipped to support a larger force.

Brown said the Army is responsible for training approximately 925,000 people in fiscal year 2027, while the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act directs the service to grow by 11,700 soldiers over two years.

That expansion will require additional instructors, training capacity, facilities, equipment, and transportation. Brown pointed to T2COM’s inaugural Army Training Enterprise Resource Meeting as an effort to identify resource needs and trade-offs.

He also said T2COM has reduced its headquarters footprint by 53% compared with the combined legacy footprints of Training and Doctrine Command and Army Futures Command. The restructuring is intended to help subordinate commands by “clearing the ground in front of them and closing the seams,” Brown said.

Accelerating capability delivery

Brown cited Operation Epic Fury as an example of accelerated capability delivery, saying T2COM coordinated with Army partners to provide strike and counter-UAS capabilities, extend formations’ endurance, and deploy Army Software Factory soldiers to support convergence efforts.

“We now move capability as a team within the Army Enterprise,” he said.

Brown emphasized that units must receive capabilities early enough to train with them before deployment, rather than encountering new technology immediately before major exercises.

“The days of us taking people to the National Training Center or their Joint Readiness Training Center and handing them technology right before they go to the box, those days are over,” Brown said. “T2COM brings those pieces together at the same time.”