U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is looking for a commercial artificial intelligence (AI) platform to streamline its acquisition processes by bringing document generation, compliance reviews, search capabilities, and approval workflows into a single workspace.

In a sources sought notice published Nov. 17, SOCOM asked industry to identify mature commercial platforms that can support the command’s Directorate of Procurement across the acquisition lifecycle.

The effort aims to consolidate acquisition activities currently spread across documents, correspondence, approval channels, government systems, and separate AI tools. SOCOM wants a complete platform from a prime vendor or integrated commercial team, not a collection of stand-alone tools.

“The Government is seeking information from commercial software providers capable of delivering a complete solution (either as a prime platform vendor or integrated commercial team) rather than disconnected point utilities,” the notice states.

The platform would need to support acquisitions conducted under the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, and statutory authorities governing Other Transactions.

SOCOM also wants context-aware AI capabilities to assist acquisition personnel with document preparation, compliance reviews, and administrative checks while keeping decision-making authority in human hands.

Other requested capabilities include automated compliance and procurement management review audits, natural-language searches across SharePoint and internal contract files, and integration with existing government systems.

Those systems include the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, SAM.gov, Comprehensive Cost and Requirement System, and Microsoft 365.

On the technical side, SOCOM wants a platform that uses open application programming interfaces, supports multiple AI models, and allows users to export data in common formats.

The command is also seeking a cloud deployment suitable for the Pentagon’s Impact Level 5 (IL5), support for authority to operate onboarding, and a roadmap to IL6.

Interested vendors may submit responses of up to five pages. After reviewing submissions, SOCOM may invite selected companies to participate in virtual discussions or product demonstrations.

Responses are due Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. EST.