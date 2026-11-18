In a Nov. 18 hearing on Capitol Hill, small defense contractors told the House Small Business Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure that unclear or unnecessary designation of controlled unclassified information (CUI) drives up cybersecurity costs and makes it harder to find subcontractors.

The hearing offered lawmakers a look at what the Defense Department could change during its pause of Phase 2 of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. Witnesses said inconsistent markings on CUI can lead companies to secure entire data packages and the systems that handle them, even when only a small subset of information requires protection. They called for clearer instructions from the Pentagon and prime contractors about information that needs protection, secure ways to share the data, and help with assessment costs.

The Pentagon announced the Phase 2 pause July 13 ahead of the planned Nov. 10 rollout. A Sept. 3 acquisition memo directed contracting officers to remove third-party assessment requirements while retaining Phase 1 self-assessments and underlying cybersecurity obligations.

Lyndon Lattie, co-founder and CEO of SmartCert, said his five-person company was quoted just under $200,000 to prepare for a Level 2 assessment, pay an outside assessor, and make any fixes needed to pass.

“The department’s own CMMC reform task force reached the same conclusion: Clearer marking of CUI has the greatest potential to narrow the number of companies subject to these costs,” Lattie said. “The answer is not to lower the bar; the threat is real. The answer is to aim the bar at the information that matters and make it possible for small businesses to clear it.”

Allison Giddens, co-owner of Georgia precision manufacturer Win-Tech, said over-designation of CUI can make it difficult to engage with subcontractors that perform specialized work such as heat treatment.

“Those suppliers need technical information to perform their work,” she said. “We are frequently told to share only the information they need, but engineering drawings can’t be neatly separated or redacted without removing critical manufacturing details. And if those suppliers cannot meet the cybersecurity requirements, we risk losing essential manufacturing capabilities from an already constrained supply chain.”

She urged defense agencies to mark CUI accurately at the source and give subcontractors a way to ask the government directly for clarification and get an answer by a set deadline.

“We cannot reasonably expect contractors to protect information appropriately when the government has not clearly identified what requires protection in the first place,” Giddens said.

Lattie and Dave Dimlich, president of IT reseller SD3IT, proposed secure online environments where suppliers could work with sensitive information without building separate systems to store it. Giddens said that approach could help limit the information that companies retain after bidding, but some physical copies would still be needed, such as printed drawings on the machine shop floor.

Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., the subcommittee’s ranking member, urged the Pentagon to use its review to focus the program on risks that warrant protection and make those safeguards affordable for small firms.