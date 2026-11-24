The Senate Appropriations Committee released a nearly $1.1 trillion fiscal year (FY) 2027 defense spending bill that would shift nearly $69 billion in funding the Trump administration initially requested as mandatory spending into the regular discretionary appropriations process.

The move marks a departure from the administration’s proposed funding strategy for the Pentagon, which relies on a separate $350 billion budget reconciliation package to finance major defense modernization and industrial base investments.

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s Republican majority said moving the funding into regular appropriations would “provide stable, sustainable, and predictable funding for critical capabilities” across the Department of Defense (DOD).

The administration’s broader FY 2027 defense budget seeks approximately $1.45 trillion in total funding, including $1.1 trillion in discretionary spending and $350 billion through budget reconciliation.

Reconciliation allows Congress to fast-track certain spending, revenue, and debt-limit changes with a simple majority vote in the Senate, bypassing the filibuster. Republican lawmakers used the process during the FY 2026 budget cycle to approve roughly $150 billion in additional defense funding.

The administration’s latest reconciliation request includes $113.1 billion to expand and modernize the defense industrial base, with investments in acquisition reform, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and supply chain resilience.

The request also includes $17.12 billion for Golden Dome missile defense, nearly $11.74 billion for space capabilities, and $102.5 billion for next-generation technologies and autonomous systems. The technology investments include $53.6 billion to expand drone production and $46 billion for government-owned artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The Pentagon has argued that reconciliation funding would provide greater flexibility to make large, one-time investments in emerging technologies and critical defense capabilities.

House appropriators have also raised concerns about the administration’s reliance on reconciliation. In its report accompanying the FY 2027 defense appropriations bill, the House Appropriations Committee characterized the funding strategy as “risky and uncoordinated.”

House appropriators argued that recurring procurement requirements should be funded through annual appropriations rather than a separate legislative process with different timelines, committee jurisdictions, and approval requirements.

The Senate proposal would use annual appropriations for several modernization priorities, including Golden Dome, autonomous systems, and multiyear munitions procurement.

Technology and modernization investments

The Senate bill includes $6.2 billion for drone and counter-drone capabilities, including an additional $3 billion for the Defense Autonomous Working Group to support drone development and procurement and $2 billion for Joint Interagency Task Force-401 to counter unmanned aerial threats.

The Senate also provides $9.4 billion in discretionary funding for Golden Dome, the administration’s proposed next-generation missile defense architecture. The Senate allocation substantially exceeds the administration’s request for $400 million in discretionary funding but falls approximately $8.1 billion short of the administration’s total proposed investment.

The Senate bill also directs $35.6 billion toward air and missile defense capabilities, including $32 billion for defensive interceptors and an additional $170 million for missile defense software development and integration.

Space Force investments include an additional $3.3 billion to continue deploying the service’s space data network and $2 billion to further develop space-based capabilities for tracking airborne targets.

Beyond emerging technologies, the Senate proposal includes $47.2 billion to accelerate munitions procurement and production, including $40.6 billion for new multiyear procurement contracts.

Overall, the bill allocates $285.6 billion for weapons procurement and $203 billion for research, development, test, and evaluation.

Military and civilian pay

The Senate proposal includes $202.9 billion for military personnel and family benefits, including a 3.6% pay raise for all service members in FY 2027.

That falls below the administration’s proposed tiered pay increases of 5% to 7%. The House Appropriations Committee’s proposal supports the administration’s plan, setting up another potential point of contention during negotiations.

Neither appropriations proposal explicitly identifies a separate pay raise for DOD civilian employees.