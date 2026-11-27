The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) found gaps in the agency’s cyber risk and asset management, including the absence of an automated enterprise-wide system for tracking cybersecurity risks.

The OIG’s evaluation of SBA’s fiscal year 2026 information security program, sent Nov. 23 to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, rated the program at maturity Level 3, or “consistently implemented.” Under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) assessment scale, Levels 4 and 5 are considered effective.

The evaluation found that SBA reached Level 5 in incident response. However, the evaluation identified gaps, including incomplete data inventories, an outdated risk profile, and insufficient documentation of system interconnections. In addition, its security assessment and vulnerability management processes were inconsistently performed and enforced.

For one of five systems sampled, a security assessment was completed in March 2022 and not again until June 30, 2026, instead of annually. Another system’s authority to operate (ATO) expired Jan. 6, 2025, and was extended March 17, 2026, leaving a 15-month period without a valid authorization, according to the report.

These gaps and others occurred because “because the planned Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) tool, which was intended to provide an automated enterprise-wide solution for tracking cybersecurity risk information, was discontinued,” according to the report. As a result, SBA continued relying on manual processes, which contributed to delays in annual security assessments, valid ATOs, and interconnection security agreements.

SBA’s own assessment, conducted by the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO), found that 84% of the agency’s internal controls needed improvement to reach Level 4. The agency closed 10 recommendations from earlier FISMA evaluations, while 24 prior-year recommendations remained in progress. SBA also agreed to address all 11 recommendations in the new report.

In the agency’s management response, SBA Deputy CIO Douglas Robertson said SBA will use ServiceNow Continuous Authorization and Monitoring as the authoritative record for system authorizations, milestones, expiration and renewal dates, and required documentation.

He said the system will generate automated notifications ahead of milestones and expirations and report ATO status through the chief information security officer’s dashboard. Robertson said SBA also plans to use a ServiceNow risk-management module for its enterprise risk register and report its risk posture to agency leadership at least quarterly.