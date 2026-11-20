President Donald Trump has tapped Department of Defense (DOD) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kirsten Davies to serve as acting national cyber director, replacing Sean Cairncross as the White House’s top cybersecurity official.

Davies’ appointment comes as Cairncross prepares to leave the White House after widespread technology outages and a reset of the administration’s cybersecurity priorities, according to a Nov. 19 Axios report that first covered the leadership change.

In a post on X, Davies thanked Trump and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “for your faith and steady confidence in me.”

“Our nation stands at the crossroads of analog, digital, and quantum technologies; our American way of living is increasingly interconnected,” Davies wrote. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will have a more secure, resilient, and supercharged technological future. I am honored to continue to serve,” she added.

In a written statement to MeriTalk, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth congratulated Davies on her new role.

“The Department congratulates Kirsten Davies on her new role as the National Cyber Director. Throughout her tenure at DOW, she has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape.”

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War (DOW).

Congress established the Office of the National Cyber Director in 2021 to serve as the president’s principal adviser on cybersecurity policy and strategy. Davies will assume the role as the administration continues to reshape its approach to federal cybersecurity.

Davies officially took the helm as DOD CIO in December 2025, bringing extensive private-sector technology and cybersecurity experience. Before joining the Pentagon, she held senior technology and cyber roles at Unilever, the Estée Lauder Companies, Siemens, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte Australia.

Since becoming DOD CIO, Davies has accelerated software and software-as-a-service delivery and consolidated major technology purchases across the department.

Davies finalized a $9.7 billion enterprise software agreement with Dell Technologies to streamline and consolidate Microsoft software and services. She also signed a nearly $7 billion agreement with Oracle to consolidate the Pentagon’s technology purchases under a single contract.

One of Davies’ most consequential cybersecurity decisions involved the Pentagon’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, which establishes cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors.

Davies suspended CMMC third-party assessment requirements scheduled to take effect Nov. 10 and launched a sweeping review of the program.

It remains unclear whether Davis will remain as DOD CIO as she steps into this new role. The DOD did not comment on Davies next steps.