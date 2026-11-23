The Department of Defense (DOD) has invited seven industry teams to participate in the next phase of its directed energy counter-drone technology evaluation, with live-fire testing scheduled for mid-December at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

The Pentagon’s Office of Research and Engineering and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401) selected the seven teams from 13 technical white paper submissions, according to a Nov. 16 press release. The evaluation will assess whether high-energy laser systems can effectively track and defeat unmanned aerial threats, potentially paving the way for procurement and deployment.

“We’re trying to structure the shoot-off in such a way that systems that perform effectively or successfully can immediately result in a purchase order that allows us to start building the production lines to get these systems into the field,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Ross, director of JIATF 401.

The seven companies and their respective laser systems advancing to Phase II are:

Allen Control Systems – BULLFROG HEL

Aurelius Systems – ARCHIMEDES

AeroVironment (BlueHalo) – LOCUST X1

Kord Technologies – FIREFLY

Lockheed Martin (IPG) – Crossbow

Thor Dynamics – LASER ARMOR HEL

Yrikka – TALOS drone-based HEL system

Throughout November, the participating companies are expected to complete laser safety certifications and integrate their systems with command-and-control architectures.

Before live-fire testing begins, the systems must undergo a week of technical safety reviews, communications verification, and preliminary range readiness testing at Dugway Proving Ground.

Pending successful completion of those requirements, the Pentagon plans to begin live-fire engagements against representative unmanned aerial targets by mid-December.

The demonstrations will evaluate each system’s ability to track and defeat targets in planned scenarios involving threats both above and below the horizon.

The effort comes as the Pentagon prioritizes directed energy technologies as a potential means of countering unmanned aerial threats while reducing the cost of individual engagements.

“Scaled Directed Energy is one of the Department’s six critical technology areas, and we are partnering with industry to rapidly deliver a low cost per shot defense capability to the Joint Force and accelerate the fielding of deep magazine systems that can be seamlessly deployed across multiple domains,” said Emil Michael, undersecretary of war for research and engineering.

Unlike conventional interceptor systems that rely on expendable munitions, high-energy laser weapons are being evaluated for their potential to provide repeated defensive engagements without requiring a separate missile or projectile for each target.

The department did not specify how many systems it intends to purchase.