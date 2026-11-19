As organizations move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation into production, they face new questions about cost, security, access, and governance. Kanuj Behl, principal enterprise architect, Nutanix discusses how organizations can manage those challenges, why flexibility across models matters, and what he hopes to hear from peers at the Tech Tonic: GTC Keynote Watch Party.

MeriTalk: As organizations move from experimenting with AI to deploying autonomous agents, what new challenges are emerging around cost governance and control?

Kanuj Behl: Moving from a pilot to production is a natural evolution. During testing, a small group of people may be working with a minimally viable product. Once an organization puts it in the hands of more users and introduces more automation, it needs visibility and controls around access, governance, and cost.

Testing can allow more flexibility. Regular use is different. Organizations need to plan for how they will manage these systems at scale and keep them within real-world budgets.

MeriTalk: AI adoption is accelerating, but increased usage can also mean increased costs. How can organizations scale AI without letting token consumption drive unpredictable spending?

Behl: Start by tightening the prompts and instructions used in production. Then choose the right model for the task. A simple request may not need the most capable model available.

Organizations should also review which tools and servers they use, who has access, how much access they have, and what subscriptions are in place. Bundled or bulk options for application programming interface credits can help manage spending, too.

MeriTalk: As AI becomes more deeply embedded in mission-critical workflows, how important is it for organizations to avoid becoming dependent on a single model or provider?

Behl: It is important to avoid being locked into a single model. A model or provider can fall out of favor, or security vulnerabilities and other issues can affect its use. If an organization cannot shift quickly, it may be stuck when a model becomes unavailable.

We have seen what happens when a model is turned off and teams do not discover the change until their automation has failed. Organizations need ways to switch models or move workloads so they can continue operating.

MeriTalk: How is Nutanix helping organizations address these challenges through solutions such as Nutanix Agent Gateway and Nutanix Private Inference?

Behl: I think of them as two complementary parts. Private Inference lets organizations run open-weight models on their own infrastructure or in the cloud, without sending data to an open internet endpoint. It also gives them control over access and the information they provide to a model.

Agent Gateway acts as a control plane. It can connect users with multiple models and help organizations manage which models are available, who can use them, and what level of access they have. It also provides visibility into usage and performance, such as time to first token, and can support quotas to help control spending.

MeriTalk: As NVIDIA GTC DC approaches, what AI developments or industry conversations are you most interested in following, and what could they mean for organizations putting AI to work?

Behl: Governance and utilization are high on my list. The conversation is moving beyond getting models up and running. Organizations are asking how to control what is running, make better use of available hardware, and protect access to data.

Security is part of that discussion, including how to defend against prompt injection and data poisoning. As organizations move from a minimally viable product toward production, policy, governance, and control become more important.

MeriTalk: At Tech Tonic: GTC Keynote Watch Party, attendees will have an opportunity to connect with government and industry peers before watching the keynote. What conversations are you hoping to spark at the event?

Behl: I want to hear how people are using AI: what projects they are running, what has worked, and what issues they have encountered. Those experiences can help improve adoption and give us a better understanding of how to support organizations at different stages.

Some teams are working through production challenges, while others are still trying to stand up a pilot and understand where AI can help in their environment. Learning from both groups is valuable.

MeriTalk: How does the Nutanix partnership with NVIDIA support organizations on that journey?

Behl: NVIDIA brings software and a playbook that can help developers get AI workloads running. Nutanix provides infrastructure designed to make that software accessible and easier to put to use.

Together, the platform and software can help organizations get started more quickly, get more out of a pilot, and move toward a production environment without requiring them to be experts in every part of the stack.

Register to attend the Tech Tonic: GTC Keynote Watch Party to hear more from Kanuj and network with peers while taking in the GTC keynote: https://cvent.me/7YroW4?RefId=MTNutanixQA