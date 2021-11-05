The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), housed within the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is looking for more information on the need to create centers of excellence for research into personal protective technology (PPT), such as personal protective equipment (PPP), according to a Nov. 2 request for information (RFI) posted to the Federal register.

The need for PPT and PPP became much more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increased demand for PPT like respirators, protective clothing, and more.

“Personal protective technology … is instrumental in protecting the health and safety of workers in the United States and globally,” the RFI says. “Due to the comprehensive and inter-/multi-disciplinary nature of PPT, innovative thinking and approaches are necessary to advance and maximize its role in enhancing occupational safety and health.”

NIOSH is looking for feedback on the needs and benefits of establishing such PPT centers of excellence, as well as questions about whether there are specific PPT needs for different fields, hazard types, or protection areas. NIOSH also wants to know which academic areas contribute to PPT research and practice, and which novel or emerging tech can help increase PPT effectiveness.

“NIOSH anticipates that future PPT centers of excellence will include at least three functional core areas: planning and evaluation, which includes center of excellence administration; research, which can be comprised of pilot projects, small projects, and large projects; and outreach, which can include communication and dissemination activities, education activities, and implementation activities. An academic training functional core area is optional.”

The RFI gives the public 90 days from publication to respond to NIOSH and CDC.