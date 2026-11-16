The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) plans to reorganize its Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), creating a data and super intelligence (SI) division and shifting the department’s chief data officer under the chief information officer (CIO).

The Trump administration refers to artificial intelligence as SI.

The reorganization is part of a broader overhaul following substantial staff departures, largely due to voluntary departures through the Deferred Resignation Program in 2025, according to the department.

In a Nov. 10 notice in the Federal Register, HUD outlined a move toward organizing IT work around portfolios and products. HUD said the changes would help it direct resources toward priority delivery initiatives, standardize practices, and improve its response to security threats.

David P. Julian serves as HUD’s CIO, and Robert Arrington is chief technology officer (CTO).

The reorganization would:

Create a design and experience division to support HUD’s role as a High Impact Service Provider and its work under the Government Services Delivery Improvement Act

Establish a customer experience division to align responsibilities and improve services for HUD and its customers

Create a data and SI division under the CTO to prioritize work and staffing in those areas

Move the chief data officer from the Office of Policy Development and Research to the OCIO

Consolidate budget, acquisition, and resourcing functions into one division

Consolidate and realign executive operations to streamline administrative functions

Realign management of HUD’s most critical assets to improve oversight and responses to security threats

Rename divisions and branches to better reflect their workloads and functions

HUD said the new data and SI division would “ensure HUD is staffing and prioritizing data and SI appropriately.”

The department also plans to adopt industry practices for product management and development, security, and operations, an approach known as DevSecOps.

The OCIO changes are part of a departmentwide plan to adjust operations to staffing levels that HUD said are almost 35% below historic levels. The department said it communicated the proposed reorganization to Congress on April 3.

Elsewhere in HUD, the department plans to consolidate fair housing operations under centralized management, organize public housing and voucher responsibilities into separate offices, and shift legal services from a geographic structure to one organized by program. Ginnie Mae would establish a division for data and market analysis, and HUD’s procurement office would centralize early acquisition activities.

HUD said the reorganization does not call for staff reductions, relocations, or office closures.

HUD will begin the reorganization approximately 90 days after publication, according to the Federal Register notice, though some changes do not require the 90-day notice period and may proceed sooner.