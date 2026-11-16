The House passed legislation on Nov. 11 that would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to develop and distribute cybersecurity resources for small businesses.

The Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Act of 2026, H.R. 10238, would direct the SBA administrator to consult with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on information to help small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure and implement cybersecurity best practices.

The bill would also require SBA to coordinate with the secretary of defense and other appropriate federal agencies on Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) information for small businesses seeking federal contracts or subcontracts.

That information would include resources necessary to help businesses comply with CMMC requirements or those of a successor program. SBA would disseminate the information through small business development centers and the agency’s district offices.

SBA would also include the CMMC information in its outreach and communications, including on its website. The administrator would consult annually with the agency’s chief counsel for advocacy to determine best practices for distributing other cybersecurity information to small businesses.

If enacted, the measure would require the chief counsel for advocacy to report to Congress within 90 days, and annually thereafter, on the number and a description of small businesses that contacted that official about their cybersecurity during the year covered by the report.

House also passes foreign threats bill

The House also passed the Combating Foreign Threats to Main Street Act of 2026, H.R. 10329, which would require SBA to develop and distribute educational materials on harmful foreign adversary activities in consultation with relevant federal agency heads.

The materials would include cybersecurity and data protection guidance, along with best practices for protecting intellectual property, sensitive business information, and supply chains. The materials would also explain risks associated with foreign investment, joint ventures, licensing arrangements, and other commercial relationships involving entities owned or controlled by foreign adversaries or other covered entities.

SBA would make the materials available through its district offices and other programs. Beginning Oct. 1, 2027, the agency would review them annually and update them as needed to reflect emerging threats, evolving tactics, changes in federal law and policy, and current protective practices.

The House Small Business Committee said in a Nov. 11 press release that the measures were among seven bipartisan small-business bills the House passed unanimously under suspension of the rules. The committee called for Senate passage of the legislation.