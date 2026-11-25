The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a searchable website on Nov. 24 that brings together tens of thousands of government records. It also detailed an artificial intelligence (AI) pilot for processing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

The Radical Transparency site combines records from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, HHS said in a press release.

The site replaces HHS’ Online Reading Room. It includes records previously released under FOIA, as well as other public agency documents. The department said it will add records as they become publicly available.

The launch builds on an effort at the FDA to give the public greater insight into the agency’s decisions. In July 2025, the FDA began publishing complete response letters that explain why it could not approve certain drug and biologic applications in their current form.

“We will earn the public’s trust by opening our records and showing our work,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

HHS applies AI to the FOIA process

HHS also consolidated previously separate FOIA programs across the department into the Office of the Secretary’s FOIA program and launched the final step of the processing pipeline in its pilot system for FOIA requests.

The system applies AI throughout the FOIA process to speed document review, redaction, and release. The final step of the processing pipeline is integration with agency record systems so FOIA staff can conduct record searches directly.

The system can ingest multiple record formats, identify duplicate records, assist with responsiveness reviews, and propose redactions to protect privacy, commercial information, and trade secrets, according to an HHS fact sheet.

“All SI suggestions are reviewed and approved by human analysts,” the fact sheet states. HHS reported an error rate below 5% for records submitted for review. The Trump administration refers to AI as super intelligence (SI).

In one test, the technology processed 13,089 pages across 1,102 documents in eight hours and four minutes and applied 148,813 redactions. A separate test covered 44,811 pages across 13,456 documents in 19 hours and 16 minutes, according to the department.