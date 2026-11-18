The General Services Administration (GSA) selected 24 companies for the second award phase of the Alliant 3 governmentwide acquisition contract, according to a Nov. 17 award notice.

Alliant 3 is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for IT services across civilian and defense agencies. It supports the full lifecycle of enterprise IT services, including modernization and cybersecurity work. It expands access to emerging technology services across agencies, according to GSA.

GSA received 133 proposals for Alliant 3. The agency selected 43 companies in the first award phase and selected 24 more in this second phase, bringing the total to 67. Phase two awardees include L3Harris Technologies, CGI Federal, AT&T Enterprises, American Systems, Smartronix, and MetroStar Systems.

The agency plans to make 76 awards on Alliant 3, plus any ties, through multiple phases. Companies that were not selected in the first two phases remain under consideration, according to the notice.

GSA plans to complete the next award phase in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.