Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., on Nov. 17 called for mandatory government reviews of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models before deployment, contending that voluntary testing cannot substitute for national security oversight as Congress considers protections for critical infrastructure.

Speaking at a Punchbowl News event in Washington, Gottheimer also urged lawmakers to ensure the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has the staff, technology, and funding needed to help defend water systems, hospitals, electric grids, and local governments.

His remarks outlined two priorities for the federal government: assessing dangerous AI capabilities before models reach users, and equipping agencies to help public and private infrastructure owners respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.

Gottheimer presses for government testing

A central disagreement in AI policymaking is whether safeguards should be mandatory or voluntary, Gottheimer said. He favors requiring pre-deployment reviews of powerful AI models.

“It’s very important, in my opinion, to make sure we’re actually looking at these models before they’re deployed,” said Gottheimer, who is a founding co-chair of the House Commission on AI and the Innovation Economy.

Separately, Gottheimer said outside testing organizations can help developers assess their models but lack the capacity and security clearances to replace government reviews.

Gottheimer’s push for mandatory reviews would go beyond the voluntary approach outlined in President Donald Trump’s June 2 executive order on advanced AI security. The order directs agencies to develop a framework allowing developers to provide government access to covered frontier models for up to 30 days before sharing them with other trusted partners.

The order explicitly states that the framework does not authorize mandatory government licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirements for new models. Gottheimer’s legislation would go beyond that voluntary approach by requiring reviews for covered models.

His American AI Security Act, introduced Nov. 10 with Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., would direct the Commerce Department to establish regulations for covered foundation models, in coordination with the Defense Department, the National Security Agency (NSA), and other designated officials.

Developers would have to give the NSA access to covered models and information about their training, safety tests, and deployment plans before initial release or deployment following substantial modifications. Reviews would examine capabilities that could enable serious cyber threats or assist with chemical, biological, or radiological weapons.

The bill sets a 30-day evaluation period, with a possible 30-day extension. Deployment would generally depend on implementing NSA recommendations, although the bill also permits deployment if the government fails to complete the required review process within its prescribed timeframe. The measure was referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Intelligence committees.

Gottheimer announced the American AI Security Act and the China FIREWALL Act of 2026, H.R. 10670, on Sept. 18. The CHINA FIREWALL Act was formally introduced Oct. 1 with Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., and referred to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The proposal would bar Chinese-developed open-weight AI models from government devices and block agency purchases of software that relies on those models.

CISA capacity enters the funding debate

Gottheimer said appropriations discussions should examine whether CISA has sufficient personnel and investment to stay ahead of emerging threats. He also urged the administration to work with local officials to ensure they have current defensive tools.

His call for CISA resources comes as Senate appropriators seek additional funding and staffing protections for the agency. Their fiscal year (FY) 2027 Homeland Security proposal, released Nov. 12, recommends approximately $2.68 billion for CISA, about $77 million above the FY 2026 enacted level.

The accompanying explanatory statement outlines proposals for more than $60 million to hire staff for critical positions and calls for maintaining at least 10 regional offices and a dedicated cybersecurity adviser for each state or territory.

The Senate proposal also would make at least $5 million available for AI-enabled penetration testing, red teaming, and automated cyber assessments to help civilian agencies secure AI deployments and defend against AI-enhanced attackers.

Gottheimer described cooperation with intelligence leaders on AI and security issues as constructive and emphasized the need for continued information sharing and congressional briefings.

Looking toward the next Congress, he identified national security, critical infrastructure, child protection, workforce effects, chip policy, and accountability for rogue AI agents as areas where lawmakers could pursue legislation.

“My measuring stick is going to be: Can we get out a very good piece of legislation out of the House and work with Senate partners to get it across the finish line to address?” Gottheimer said. “It’s a huge landscape … We’re not going to be able to boil the ocean on day one. But I think there’s some critical issues involved that we can do off the bat, dealing with some of the national security critical infrastructure pieces.”