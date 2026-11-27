The technologies underpinning the Golden Dome missile defense initiative could strengthen U.S. military capabilities regardless of whether the broader vision for a nationwide missile defense system is fully realized, retired Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey said on Oct. 28.

Speaking at the Red Hat Government Symposium in Washington, D.C., Gainey highlighted opportunities to modernize missile defense through integrated command and control, expanded space-based capabilities, and software-defined systems that allow the military to adapt more quickly to emerging threats.

“Regardless of how you feel about the Golden Dome concept in itself, the opportunities of Golden Dome are the technology areas that you’re able to bring to bear that can then provide a more robust capability,” Gainey said.

Gainey, who retired on June 1 after 36 years in missile defense, previously commanded the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command, which he described as “the operational arm” for implementing Golden Dome.

Among the technologies Gainey identified as beneficial beyond the initiative itself is an integrated command-and-control architecture that brings together capabilities across military services. He said that architecture could also support regional missile defense operations.

Gainey also emphasized the importance of expanding space-based early warning capabilities to give military personnel more time to respond to incoming threats, and the need to invest in space-based intercept capabilities to address existing gaps in U.S. missile defense.

Adversaries are increasingly leveraging inexpensive technologies to achieve strategic effects, challenging the economics of traditional U.S. defense systems, Gainey noted.

To keep pace with rapidly evolving threats, Gainey advocated greater adoption of software-defined systems that let the military introduce new capabilities without replacing existing hardware.

“In the missile defense community, we’ve always been moving to more of a software-defined product, to where you can iterate and change your capabilities,” Gainey said.

Open architectures could help the military accelerate technology refresh cycles, he explained, while reducing its reliance on hardware development processes that can take years.

However, Gainey cautioned that transitioning to more open systems presents cybersecurity and workforce challenges. The military must protect those architectures against persistent cyber threats and develop ways to sustain them without increasing demands on military personnel.

Gainey identified coordinated drone swarms as a challenge that requires further technological development, noting that existing counter-drone capabilities do not fully address the complexity of those threats or the demands they place on military operators.

For industry, Gainey said opportunities extend beyond developing technologies to address immediate operational needs. He pointed to science and technology investments aimed at anticipating future threats, as well as growing collaboration between emerging defense technology companies and traditional contractors.

Gainey encouraged industry partners to prioritize capabilities that the military can deploy quickly and continuously improve through software updates rather than wholesale hardware replacements.

“Hardware changes normally take much longer and require years to build,” Gainey said.

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