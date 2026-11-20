The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) – the two federal organizations charged with helping protect the U.S. food supply from cyberattacks – fall short on sharing threats in real time and running emergency exercises, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said Nov. 19.

Auditors also found that FDA had not met a requirement to develop coordinated plans for responding to a food-related cyber emergency.

GAO’s Nov. 19 report follows a Nov. 5 warning from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and four federal partners, including the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The agencies warned that attacks on industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems could spoil inventory and leave operators unaware that food was being stored at unsafe temperatures. The agencies urged operators to disable unnecessary remote access and secure connections they still need. European authorities had reported incidents involving refrigeration systems and similar devices in multiple countries.

Reported ransomware incidents in the food and agriculture (FA) sector rose from 167 in 2023 to 295 in 2025, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Information Sharing and Analysis Center. The center recorded 227 through July 2026.

Auditors reviewed the cybersecurity aspects of 16 requirements under the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. USDA and the FDA met most of them, but both fell short on two duties. Neither provided CISA with continuous, real-time information on threats and vulnerabilities. Neither ran nor facilitated a sector cyber exercise. The FDA also fell short on the requirement to develop coordinated response plans. USDA met that requirement, in part by providing the facilities it regulates with an exercise package that includes a ransomware scenario.

Both agencies cited staffing and resource constraints. USDA officials told GAO that the department’s Office of Homeland Security had no staff assigned full time or appropriated funding for its sector risk management responsibilities. FDA officials reported having no dedicated funding for the cybersecurity work and no formal process for collecting cyber data from the sector.

GAO urged both agencies to strengthen threat sharing and exercises and assess whether they should redirect existing resources or request more. It also urged the FDA to develop coordinated response plans.

“Until USDA and FDA have assessed whether they can reprioritize their resources and staffing, or if they need additional resources to provide more support to meet the SRMA requirements, the FA sector will be more vulnerable to cybersecurity risks and attacks, potentially disrupting the nation’s food and agriculture supply chains and resulting in significant economic and environmental impact,” GAO concluded.

The FDA’s Reportable Food Registry gives companies an online way to report food that could cause serious illness or death. The agency told GAO that food and agriculture companies had no dedicated way to report cyber incidents directly to the agency.

GAO flags gaps in FDA’s IT modernization plan

Improving how FDA receives and uses data is part of its broader IT modernization effort. A separate GAO report released Nov. 18 noted that the FDA’s plan calls for making electronic submissions easier and improving the agency’s ability to collect and analyze data. The FDA projects spending about $2.8 billion from fiscal years 2020 through 2027 on major IT investments, which support functions such as inspections, recalls, and screening imports.

The FDA’s planning documents fully addressed six of eight leading practices, including aligning the IT strategic plan with the agency’s overall strategic plan and defining interdependencies within and across projects. But auditors found FDA tracked challenges – such as replacing aging systems and adopting artificial intelligence for better data sharing – indirectly through measures tied to broader goals. Further, the FDA fully documented how nine of 17 major investments supported its IT strategy. For the other eight major investments, auditors found incomplete links to strategic goals and gaps in details, such as which offices were responsible.

GAO recommended that the FDA track modernization challenges directly, connect its major investments and related costs to strategic goals, and document how it uses performance measures to manage its digital transformation project.

HHS agreed with the three recommendations and outlined steps that include revising the FDA IT operating plan.