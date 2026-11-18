Four widely used generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms – Claude, Gemini, Grok, and ChatGPT – each supplied information that could help someone carry out an attack after Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigators bypassed their safeguards in covert tests in spring 2026, according to an Oct. 16 GAO report that was publicly released on Nov. 18.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., requested the audit as ranking member of the Joint Economic Committee. Hassan, the incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said one of the panel’s first hearings in the new Congress would examine AI risks to homeland security and critical infrastructure, according to a Nov. 18 statement.

“Congress must quickly take up and pass legislation to address AI safety threats,” Hassan said.

“Today’s new report makes it clear that the AI public safety threat is no longer theoretical. If Congress does not act, it is a question of when – not if – a bad actor will use AI to plan and carry out a major attack,” Hassan added.

In the Oct. 16 report, GAO said it selected the four widely used U.S.-based platforms using survey and web traffic data. Investigators randomly assigned two platforms to a mass-casualty scenario involving an explosive device and two to a scenario involving economic harm from an attack on the electrical grid. The report leaves individual platforms unnamed in the detailed findings and withholds the prompts and methods investigators used to bypass safeguards.

GAO’s tests triggered safeguards on all four platforms, such as refusals, removal of information, and account suspensions. Investigators bypassed those protections and obtained usable information from each platform in less than 12 hours of testing. GAO said the time needed could vary with the topic and the user’s experience.

Investigators assembled plans using platform responses and drew on outside sources and their own experience. They used research, surveillance, and expert consultations to verify what they could safely test. GAO concluded that the plans were largely viable and said an actual attack’s success would depend on circumstances beyond the information the platforms supplied.

Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceXAI submitted written responses describing their work to strengthen safeguards. GAO agreed with Anthropic that the tests captured a point in time, involved too few trials for statistical significance, and did not support comparisons among platforms. OpenAI said ChatGPT refused many requests or offered safer responses and asked GAO to clarify where details in the plans originated. GAO pointed to additional information in its methodology and said ChatGPT ultimately provided information that could be used in an attack.