The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is asking Congress to consider reauthorizing or replacing a 2023 law that set the framework for federal data center standards. In a report released Nov. 18, auditors found that as of August 2026, none of the 21 agencies reviewed had fully addressed every data center requirement that applied to them.

The audit was the third and final review under the Federal Data Center Enhancement Act of 2023 (FDCEA). GAO examined agency policies, procedures, and plans and interviewed officials at the 21 agencies that reported having data centers. The other three agencies covered by the Chief Financial Officers Act reported having none.

The 2014 Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act gave the Federal Data Center Consolidation Initiative a statutory basis, helping agencies consolidate and improve the efficiency of their data centers.

By 2023, Congress recognized that agencies’ data access and processing needs had changed. After the data center consolidation initiative had yielded efficiencies, Congress replaced its expired provisions with the 2023 law, which directed the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to set standards for cybersecurity, resiliency, and availability.

Under the 2023 law, OMB issued five requirements in January 2025. GAO assessed how fully agencies addressed each one:

Make key data center decisions at the agency level – 10 agencies fully addressed it

– 10 agencies fully addressed it Use automated tools to monitor data center operations – 10 fully addressed it

– 10 fully addressed it Factor energy and water use into decisions about new data centers – all five agencies with new centers partially addressed it

– all five agencies with new centers partially addressed it Meet mission availability requirements – two fully addressed it

– two fully addressed it Meet information security and physical security requirements – four fully addressed it

Agencies’ documentation did not always support their reported use of automated monitoring tools, GAO noted. The Department of Justice and the Social Security Administration were the only agencies that fully addressed mission availability. GAO found that many agencies did not demonstrate a process for determining how long and how often their data centers could be offline.

Agencies had until Jan. 14, 2026, to meet the requirements for agency-operated centers. For contractor-operated centers, the deadline was Jan. 14, 2026, or the first renewal, extension, or replacement of the contract after Jan. 14, 2025, whichever came later.

The OMB requirements expired Sept. 30, 2026, and the statutory provisions behind them expired Oct. 1. GAO made no recommendations to agencies because the requirements had expired.

Reauthorizing or replacing FDCEA would create an opportunity to update the requirements to reflect current computing demands, GAO observed.

According to the federal watchdog, “since 2023 when the FDCEA was enacted, the demand for data storage and processing capacity, especially for artificial intelligence development and deployment, has increased.”

“If Congress puts forth legislation to reauthorize or replace the FDCEA, it will have the opportunity to direct OMB to update the minimum acquisition and operational requirements for agencies to encourage continued focus on enhancing the cybersecurity, resiliency, and availability of new and existing federal data centers,” GAO concluded.