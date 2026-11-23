The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seeking information on commercial anti-fraud and entity-risk modeling tools for a potential competitive, multi-vendor proof of concept.

FEMA’s Fraud Investigations and Inspections Division, working with the Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer, wants to evaluate tools that can identify potentially high-risk business entities using authorized data and fraud-risk indicators.

The request for information, posted Nov. 17, says the capabilities could have future applicability to FEMA grant programs. The proof of concept would assess technical capabilities. Vendors would not conduct live operational screening or make grant eligibility determinations, adverse-action recommendations, or decisions affecting an individual’s or entity’s rights, benefits, eligibility, or safety.

Responses are due Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

FEMA identified artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, rules engines, entity resolution, anomaly detection, graph and network analytics, identity and business verification, and optical character recognition as possible approaches.

The agency wants systems that operate at scale, minimize false positives and false negatives, integrate with existing workflows and systems, and support security, privacy, and federal information technology requirements. Tools should work in cloud, hybrid, application programming interface-based, and batch-processing government environments.