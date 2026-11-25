Federal technology leaders from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Navy, and NASA are prioritizing infrastructure consolidation, application modernization, and network resilience to better align enterprise IT capabilities with mission requirements.

Speaking during a Nov. 24 episode of Federal News Network’s “Federal Executive Forum,” the officials outlined their priorities for 2027, including standardizing cloud environments, determining where workloads are best hosted, strengthening tactical connectivity, and using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate modernization.

Army Corps of Engineers: Consolidating infrastructure and modernizing applications

The Army Corps of Engineers is moving away from custom, stand-alone cloud environments and toward approved hosting platforms, including those established by the Army.

Theresa Robinson, cloud computing team chief for the Army Corps of Engineers’ Office of the Chief Technology Officer, said the Corps recognizes that “there’s no one size fits all for all the applications and things that we operate and manage.”

Among the Corps’ priorities for 2027 are transitioning core and common IT services to the Army’s enterprise environment, reducing its data center footprint from four facilities to two, and modernizing its application portfolio. The longer-term goal is to rely on Army enterprise facilities rather than operate its own data centers.

Robinson emphasized that successful migration requires the Corps to work with mission owners and industry partners to assess individual workloads before moving them.

Those assessments, she said, must account for data classification and sensitivity, mission criticality, latency requirements, security, and remote operational constraints. The findings will help determine whether applications are best suited for a secure government cloud or a hybrid hosting environment.

“We have to really avoid just the blanket lift-and-shift mentality,” Robinson said.

The Corps plans to work with system owners to determine which applications to migrate, consolidate, or retire based on mission and operational needs.

“It’s disciplined modernization,” Robinson said. “It’s not an automatic migration.”

Navy: Consolidating cloud services and strengthening tactical connectivity

The Navy has migrated its enterprise environment to the cloud for hundreds of thousands of Navy and Marine Corps users while maintaining hybrid computing capabilities for tactical platforms.

Rob Wolborsky, the Navy’s capability portfolio executive for digital infrastructure and services, said a priority for 2027 is consolidating disparate cloud capabilities within Department of the Navy enterprise hosting environments.

Wolborsky characterized the Navy’s current cloud landscape as “1,000 points of light,” with organizations acquiring and using cloud services in different ways. Consolidation, he said, would enable more consistent security practices, tools, and data connectivity.

Another major priority for the Navy is strengthening its network infrastructure to support operations at the tactical edge, where forces cannot always rely on continuous connectivity.

Wolborsky said the department is focused on making its network transport “that much more robust” while addressing how tactical cloud capabilities can support continued operations when connectivity is limited or unavailable.

NASA: Standardizing cloud services and accelerating modernization with AI

NASA is working to standardize its enterprise computing environment and simplify access to cloud services for mission teams.

Dawayne Pretlor, chief of the Cloud and Data Center Services Branch within NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, said the agency has “moved beyond just adopting cloud technology” and is working to reduce the burden on mission teams to build and manage their own IT infrastructure.

NASA’s priorities for 2027 include consolidating cloud environments, evaluating workloads for modernization, expanding automation, and improving financial management.

“The future isn’t just about moving everything to the cloud. It’s understanding where the workloads belong, and making decisions based on mission requirements, security, performance, and cost,” Pretlor said.

AI is already helping NASA accelerate early modernization efforts, Pretlor said, with work that previously took months now being completed in days or weeks.

Providing secure computing environments, he said, allows NASA’s mission teams to experiment with emerging technologies and accelerate their work while maintaining a focus on security.