The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and network provider L3Harris are investigating whether router equipment or installation errors triggered the Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop. FAA staff are examining the equipment at an L3Harris laboratory in Florida, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Nov. 15.

The investigation follows routine maintenance to replace aging copper telecommunications connections with fiber at a remote FAA site. Officials have not determined the root cause, and Duffy said there was no indication of a cyberattack.

Duffy said work in El Dorado, Ark., appeared to trigger problems at another location in Amarillo, Texas, where equipment had been replaced about three weeks earlier. Investigators are examining both locations to understand why data flooded the network.

The maintenance work on Nov. 13 has “been done thousands of times by L3Harris in our network. It’s been done thousands of times by other companies, and these issues haven’t arisen, and so that’s why we have to figure out what went wrong here,” Duffy said in remarks released by the Transportation Department on Nov. 15.

The FAA said it disabled the originating routers’ broadcasting function and the same function on approximately 60 similar routers as a precaution. L3Harris blocked the El Dorado radio communications site and the Amarillo radar site, stabilizing the network.

Legacy equipment became unstable as the network received 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds, the FAA said.

The technical problem began around 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 13. Instability affected 17 of the FAA’s 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers and spread to several Terminal Radar Approach Controls. Air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. ET that day.

The FAA said the incident was not a complete outage: Some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained available, and critical life-saving, law enforcement, and military flights continued.

Operators canceled approximately 12,462 flights on Nov. 13, including 9,082 by major airlines, according to the FAA. Not all cancellations were directly attributable to the ground stop.

Officials call for huge increase in modernization funds

At a Nov. 14 briefing, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford distinguished the routine equipment replacement from the agency’s broader $12.5 billion air traffic control modernization effort. Duffy said the copper connection was being replaced because the aging line was scheduled to be discontinued.

The FAA said it would reevaluate when it performs replacement and maintenance work at remote sites. Such work has typically taken place during the day, while maintenance at major air traffic control facilities generally occurs at night.

Duffy called for additional modernization funding, saying the $12.5 billion the current Congress provided is committed to specific upgrades and does not include money for a new telecommunications network. Previously, the 2021 infrastructure bill included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.

The Modern Skies Act, introduced Sept. 28, would provide an additional $30 billion for aviation infrastructure modernization, including air traffic control.

During a White House briefing Oct. 13, Duffy said, “I think America demands that Congress give the rest of the resources to finish the build … I want $50 billion.”