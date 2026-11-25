Agencies across the federal government should start upgrading their cryptography before a quantum computer can break it, industry experts told congressional staff Nov. 17. At a briefing hosted by the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy, panelists urged agencies to identify the data that needs protection for years, press vendors for upgrade plans, and budget for equipment that may have to be replaced.

The warning comes as agencies work toward a Dec. 31, 2030, milestone set by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to migrate to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to protect high-value assets, high-impact systems, systems with highly sensitive data, and systems that an agency determines are likely to be particularly vulnerable to attack from a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC). A CRQC is a future, fault-tolerant quantum computer that can break current public-key cryptography.

The guidance reserves a separate phase for migrating to PQC for digital signatures in 2031 and calls for transitioning remaining systems by 2035. National security systems fall outside the memo’s scope.

Ari Schwartz, managing director of cybersecurity services at the Venable law firm, noted that policymakers often fund security improvements after an incident, but with quantum computing, that approach will leave the government unable to protect information adversaries have already collected.

“If we do that in this case, we lose,” Schwartz said. He pointed to preparations for Y2K as an example of the kind of investment policymakers will need to make while they still have time to prevent damage.

Why data is already at risk

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) uses algorithms designed to withstand attacks by both conventional and quantum computers. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued its first three PQC standards in August 2024. One specifies how parties can establish a shared key to protect communications. The other two specify digital signature methods that help verify who signed a document or software update and whether it has been altered.

No quantum computer capable of breaking widely used public-key cryptography is known to exist, and the timeline remains uncertain. But adversaries can collect encrypted communications today and hold them until they can read them, a tactic known as “harvest now, decrypt later.” Upgrading systems later cannot protect data already captured. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could also let attackers forge digital signatures, potentially making malicious software look like a legitimate update, noted Eugenia Lostri, a senior security policy analyst at Google.

Past cryptographic transitions took more than a decade, although they were simpler, and quantum computing is advancing rapidly. As a result, Google set a 2029 target for its own migration, Lostri said.

“We think that the timeline to a CRQC is shrinking,” Lostri said, noting that in the last year there have been “theoretical leaps in error correction and quantum algorithms that could drastically reduce the estimated physical resources that we would need to break cryptography.”

Agencies face hardware and vendor decisions

Lostri said organizations should start PQC planning by determining where they use vulnerable cryptography and which systems face the greatest risk. A cloud provider may handle much of the transition, she said, but customers will still have work to do. She urged buyers to ask vendors about their PQC plans before purchasing hardware they expect to keep in service for years. OMB similarly recommended that agencies spell out who handles specific upgrades with their government-authorized cloud providers.

Schwartz said the shift to post-quantum cryptography could be costly for agencies that still rely on older hardware. Some agencies that have long avoided moving to the cloud may need to do so, he added.

Aging equipment could prove especially difficult to upgrade in critical infrastructure, observed Vincent Voci, director of global government relations and partnerships at Cloudflare, a cloud cybersecurity and content delivery network. Equipment used to monitor the electric grid or operate pipelines can remain in service for years, and some devices cannot be upgraded. Voci said operators can add protections around some older equipment while they address the cost and complexity of replacing it.

Lindsay Fraser, chief policy officer at the Blockchain Association, urged congressional staff to expand information sharing between government and industry. She said the Treasury Department’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection had sought meetings with the association’s members to learn how they were preparing for PQC. Guidance from Treasury and NIST, she said, could help smaller firms that lack the resources to research and test their options on their own.

“This is not something that one company or just a couple of companies are going to solve for everyone,” Lostri said.