The federal government and national laboratories are taking steps to guard the nation’s energy sector against growing strain and potential threats, focusing on the development of new artificial intelligence (AI) models, officials said on Nov. 18.

Andrew McClure, director of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) at the Department of Energy (DOE), said the electric grid’s infrastructure is increasingly strained because of factors such as new power plant projects far away from cities that use the most electricity, which require costly transmission lines.

Combined with cybersecurity and other threats, the strain has led DOE to increasingly turn to new AI capabilities to model the grid and rebalance “the imperative from defense to offense,” McClure said at the AFCEA Bethesda Energy, Infrastructure & Environment Summit 2026 in Washington, D.C.

He cited Project Armor, CESER’s five-year initiative to harden U.S. critical energy infrastructure sites through assessments, cyber and physical security upgrades, and other measures.

Duane Rudolph Verner, department manager for global energy security at Argonne National Laboratory, said that Argonne and other national laboratories have developed a new AI model that enables “us to understand all the different permutations of a power grid.” In demonstration projects, he added, the new model has done computations 4,000 times faster than most utilities can currently do.

“We’re at this very exciting time with AI,” Verner said.

For DOE, Project Armor is a key part of CESER’s five-year strategic plan, released in April, that outlined priorities for energy sector cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, and emergency response.

The plan focuses on deploying new security technologies, hardening critical infrastructure, and improving federal coordination during energy emergencies.

A number of bipartisan cybersecurity bills aimed at securing the nation’s energy infrastructure and electric grid are also pending in Congress.