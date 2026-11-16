The Department of Defense’s (DOD) Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) plans to release an implementation plan for its department-wide post-quantum cryptography (PQC) strategy soon, Principal Deputy CIO Sonu Shankar said on Nov. 16.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the War Department.

Speaking at the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Forecast to Industry Day in Towson, Md., Shankar offered few details about the forthcoming plan but emphasized the need for greater flexibility as the department modernizes its cryptographic capabilities.

The implementation plan will build on a strategy unveiled June 23 by DOD CIO Kirsten Davies that calls for deploying quantum-resistant cryptography on high-impact systems by 2030 and across the force by 2031. The strategy aligns with President Donald Trump’s executive orders on quantum technologies.

The forthcoming plan marks the next step in DOD’s efforts to implement its PQC strategy and protect its systems against emerging threats from quantum computing.

Shankar said the implementation effort is part of a broader push for cryptographic modernization that requires the department to adapt more quickly as threats, technologies, and operational needs evolve.

“We have been forced to rethink how the threat, the opportunity, and all of those assumptions can change so quickly,” Shankar said.

Addressing PQC specifically, he stressed that the department must be “set up in such a way that we are postured to deliver [new] capabilities in a flexible way.”

Shankar said the need for broader cryptographic modernization has been recognized for some time, but the urgency of addressing the challenge has grown.

He also urged industry partners to prioritize integration and flexibility in the capabilities they develop for DOD, emphasizing that the department must be able to adjust its approach as circumstances change.

“We’re going to have to be postured to make changes and accept the fact that realities are going to evolve a lot faster than we’re used to and be postured to deliver innovation and deliver change a lot faster than we have,” Shankar said.