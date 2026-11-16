The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is considering a new contracting vehicle that would combine elements of its $7.5 billion Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) program and the Full and Open suite of its $17.5 billion ENCORE III contract as the existing vehicles approach expiration.

Brian Leyda, DISA’s procurement services executive, discussed the potential consolidation during the agency’s Forecast to Industry Day on Nov. 16. The proposed successor vehicle has the working title ZEUS, short for “Extensible Environment for Unified Services.”

“We’re thinking we will take the best of each and use that going forward,” Leyda said.

DISA plans to retain elements of SETI and ENCORE III’s Full and Open suite that meet the agency’s needs while eliminating underused or ineffective features. The agency is also considering removing commodity services that could be acquired through the General Services Administration.

Leyda said DISA expects to begin seeking industry feedback through requests for information (RFIs) in early 2027.

“I think probably in the next quarter or two, you’re going to start seeing some RFIs and some things like that,” Leyda said. “Where we will start poking at the problem.”

DISA has not disclosed the proposed vehicle’s structure, scope, acquisition strategy, or potential value. The anticipated RFIs would give industry an opportunity to help shape the successor contract.

The effort comes as DISA prepares for the expiration of its existing contracting vehicles.

ENCORE III is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that supports enterprise IT requirements. Its Full and Open suite allows businesses of any size, including large defense contractors, to compete for task orders. The suite is scheduled to expire in 2028.

SETI supports complex IT engineering, research, and emerging technology requirements across the Defense Department. The 10-year program includes separate contracting tracks for large and small businesses, with option periods extending through 2028 to 2030.

“So, it’s coming fast, so we got to get moving on it,” Leyda said.