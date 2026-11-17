The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) completed its transition of the Mission Partner Environment (MPE) effort from the Air Force and is shifting its focus to deploying modernized coalition information-sharing capabilities across operational theaters, beginning in the Pacific.

The transition was completed Oct. 1 and included the transfer of personnel from the Air Force to DISA, Nicholas Creswell, DISA’s MPE portfolio acquisition executive, told reporters during the agency’s Forecast to Industry Day on Nov. 16.

“The Air Force has been a really great partner throughout this entire transition,” Creswell said, adding that DISA is building on the service’s work to deliver operational capabilities.

MPE provides U.S. military forces and coalition partners with a shared digital environment to securely exchange intelligence and coordinate operations. DISA is moving the effort from legacy networks toward a zero trust, data-centric architecture through its Coalition Information Environment (CIE).

The CIE aims to consolidate existing coalition capabilities, including SABRE, CFBLNet, and Pegasus. According to Creswell, DISA is using agile development, infrastructure as code, and commercial technologies to accelerate modernization, with an early 2027 minimum viable capability release planned.

Pacific rollout takes priority

With the transition of MPE from the Air Force complete, DISA’s immediate priority is expanding capabilities across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility, drawing on lessons from an October operational exercise.

“We’re right now very focused on the Pacific Theater, taking what we just learned coming out of our major operational exercise here in October, consolidating those lessons learned, hardening that environment, and now really starting to move in a scaled way within the AOR,” Creswell said.

The effort marks a shift from establishing DISA’s responsibility for the MPE to delivering and refining capabilities in operational environments, he explained. Rather than waiting for a fully developed system, the agency is testing capabilities with military users, incorporating feedback, and strengthening the architecture as deployment expands.

European Command is next, with DISA beginning discussions on adapting the CIE to the region’s operational requirements and its network of allies and partners, including NATO.

Creswell said the two theaters present different challenges. The Pacific requires greater maritime integration, while Europe will involve more land integration. Both will rely on a common technical foundation designed to support information sharing across coalition forces.

“Every region is a little bit different. Every command is a little bit different,” he said. “So, providing that global underpinning can be a bit of a challenge, but our team is really stepping up to make that real.”

For Europe, DISA will work with the combatant command and theater components to identify requirements, develop an implementation backlog, and refine mission threads based on regional networks and operational needs.

Creswell described the rollout as an iterative process, with capabilities tested during operational exercises remaining in place as DISA evaluates their effectiveness and prepares subsequent improvements.

“We’re building, we are iterating, and we are making them effective and hardened as we go,” he said.

One milestone, Creswell highlighted, involved demonstrating an integrated data fabric capable of moving information into a coalition environment for near-real-time sharing with allied partners using their own equipment.

The demonstration addressed a central challenge for coalition operations: enabling partners to access mission-relevant information without requiring every participating force to operate on identical systems.

Creswell said the demonstration underscored the importance of consistent security standards, including ACP 240, which supports protecting individual information objects through encryption and access permissions across coalition networks.

The data-centric approach is intended to help DISA move beyond network-based information-sharing arrangements while maintaining controls over who can access sensitive operational data.

Industry engagement supports modernization

DISA is also turning to industry to accelerate MPE modernization through a technology incubator launched in September, Creswell said.

The initiative has drawn hundreds of submissions and inquiries, Creswell said, as DISA seeks nontraditional solutions for rapid prototyping and experimentation.

The incubator gives the agency another avenue for identifying technologies that could address operational requirements as the CIE expands across theaters.

Early concepts include a natural-language translation tool built on Google’s Gemini technology and tactical kits designed to connect with DISA’s architecture.

Those examples reflect the range of capabilities DISA is exploring, from helping coalition partners overcome language barriers to extending access to shared information in tactical environments.

“We view those as partnerships with industry,” Creswell said, describing participating vendors as “very direct teammates” in the effort.