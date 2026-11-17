The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is looking to move beyond its current Pegasus information-sharing platform toward a more integrated, data-centric capability called Arcadia, an effort that could create contracting opportunities across several of the agency’s technology portfolios.

Nicholas Creswell, DISA’s Mission Partner Environment (MPE) portfolio acquisition executive, said during the agency’s Forecast to Industry Day on Nov. 16 that the shift is intended to improve how the Defense Department shares information and integrates capabilities with allied nations.

Pegasus serves as the FIVE EYES “information sharing platform of today,” Creswell told reporters. Arcadia will serve a similar information-sharing function but is intended to support integration with a broader group of allies, he said.

Creswell said Pegasus “met the challenge of its time,” but DISA now needs to move beyond the network-centric environment it supports and toward an approach that makes data more accessible across coalition systems.

“It needs now to move into this data-centric ecosystem that allows us the seamless integration that we’re looking for,” he said.

The transition will take time as DISA assesses and integrates capabilities developed across the agency. Creswell described Arcadia as one of several capability sets DISA is assembling from existing components, rather than a stand-alone program with a single procurement path.

That approach will create opportunities for contractors, although solicitations may not carry the Arcadia name, he said.

He explained that potential work could emerge through DISA’s C3E, cyber, or transport portfolios. Opportunities may include engineering services, service operations, and support needed to deploy and sustain the new capability.

A key challenge will be understanding and consolidating the systems DISA already operates. Creswell said many capabilities were added over time “out of necessity,” leaving the agency with a complex environment that it must assess before making broader architectural changes.

Improving visibility into those existing systems will help DISA determine which capabilities can be integrated into Arcadia and how to move toward a more unified information-sharing environment.

“As we enhance our visibility of the environment,” Creswell said, “we’re able to get a better understanding and make decisions a lot faster” about moving toward the new ecosystem.