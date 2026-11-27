The Defense Health Agency (DHA) is building a shared approach to IT automation after finding that teams tackling the same tasks separately were duplicating work, slowing code reviews, and making handoffs harder, the agency’s lead Ansible architect, Dave King, said Oct. 28 at the Red Hat Government Symposium in Washington, D.C. DHA supports more than 700 treatment facilities worldwide.

King recommended a crawl-walk-run approach to scaling IT automation. Teams start by testing what works, training staff, and developing reusable playbooks. They then standardize how they write, review, and run those playbooks before expanding automation across the agency.

DHA began building reusable Ansible components – roles, collections, templates, and execution environments – so teams could automate common tasks in a consistent way. The agency also built in role-based access controls, workflow approvals, and audit trails, and assigned shared ownership across teams. King said all three elements help keep teams from reverting to their own tools and processes.

DHA leveraged Ansible automation that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) had already developed to help apply its Security Technical Implementation Guides. King said his team identified gaps in the existing automation, developed additions for requirements such as DHA network settings and site-specific configurations, and packaged those additions into a shared collection. The team documented deviations so auditors and engineers taking over the work could see why changes were made.

“Having DISA create automation really helped us kick things off,” King said. “It gave us something to build from instead of having to start from nothing.”

King described a workflow in which teams review code before it reaches production, identify in advance who can approve changes, and record those decisions. Teams should be able to trace who ran a job, when it ran, which systems it touched, and what happened.

“Governance only feels like friction if it arrives too late,” King said.

5 takeaways for IT teams

King offered five recommendations for IT teams looking to expand automation while keeping it secure and auditable:

Start small and standardize early, before sprawl arrives

Build in security from the start

Make reuse easier than reinvention

Build community, not just content

Use trusted foundations, such as DISA’s Ansible code

DHA used workshops to teach staff the basics of Ansible and hackathons to give teams a chance to build automation for their own IT tasks. In addition, DHA’s user working group gave staff a place to share examples and get answers from peers, easing the burden on the agency’s automation team, King said.

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