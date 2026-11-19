Federal agencies must build zero trust into mission operations rather than treat it as a collection of technical controls, cybersecurity experts said Nov. 19 at the GovExec Cyber Resilience Summit.

Panelists said cyber resilience depends not only on preventing attacks, but also on maintaining essential services when systems are compromised. That requires closer coordination among cybersecurity teams, mission owners, engineers, acquisition officials and policymakers.

“The resilience is how you’re still able to operate during that attack, or how quickly you can recover from that attack,” said Chris Wallace, chief of cybersecurity for the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Medical Digital Solutions at the Defense Health Agency.

Derek Davis, a former Pentagon official now at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, said agencies need technical expertise and policy knowledge to implement zero trust effectively.

“You need a combination of both,” Davis said.

Davis urged agencies to incorporate security into modernization planning from the outset rather than “bolting on cyber” after technology and operational decisions have been made.

Understanding mission dependencies

Dan Austin, a senior stakeholder advisor at the U.S. Space Force who said he was speaking in a personal capacity, said gaps between cyber teams and facility operators can undermine resilience planning.

“Your cyber operators, the mission owner or the production owner, the information security officer and the facility operator, the facility engineer, all need to be in the same conversation,” Austin said.

Such coordination helps agencies identify critical dependencies and understand how physical infrastructure affects mission continuity, he said.

Legacy systems, supply chains, and AI

The panelists also cited aging technology and supply-chain vulnerabilities as obstacles to zero trust implementation.

Davis warned about risks introduced through suppliers and subcontractors. Wallace emphasized supply-chain risk management, contracting requirements, and operational technology, noting that integrating new security capabilities into legacy systems can be difficult and time-consuming.

In healthcare, Wallace said modernization must preserve the accuracy and integrity of medical records.

“It is not a fast process. But it has to be an accurate and quality process,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents similar challenges. Austin cautioned against prioritizing the newest AI models over trustworthy systems and information.

“The way you win in AI … is by having an assured model … and assured data,” Austin said.