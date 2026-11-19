Lawmakers pressed Oracle executives in two hearings Nov. 18 and 19 to explain why the ceiling on the company’s Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health records contract rose from about $10 billion to nearly $27 billion. The scrutiny comes as VA prepares to deploy the system at 26 more medical centers in 2027, twice as many as it did this year.

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs sought a fresh, independent estimate of what the entire Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program will cost. The next day, House lawmakers pressed Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia and Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, on how much the company had absorbed under a 2022 pledge to cover overruns within the original scope. Sicilia appeared after the House panel voted unanimously in September to subpoena him and Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison.

Lawmakers seek a fuller accounting

“This year’s deployments have gone far more smoothly than those that came before. Now we need to make sure that progress lasts without driving up the contract price tag,” House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said at the Nov. 19 hearing.

Sicilia said the August contract modification reflected a three-year extension through May 2031 and an expansion in the work. The system now needs to support 195,000 simultaneous users, up from 85,000, and Oracle is still handling help desk support and ongoing training that VA had planned to take over, according to Sicilia’s written testimony.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., asked Sicilia whether Oracle had kept his 2022 pledge. “I don’t believe a promise was broken,” he said, arguing that his commitment applied to the original scope. The executives cited costs Oracle had covered, including moving the system to its cloud, but gave no dollar figure when lawmakers asked how much the company had absorbed.

At the Nov. 18 Senate hearing, Dr. Neil Evans, who leads VA’s EHRM Integration Office, noted that actual costs are negotiated as VA awards individual task orders. VA’s broader estimate puts deployment and operations through 2031 at $37.2 billion, with another $19.3 billion to run and maintain the system for 10 more years.

Carol Harris, director of information technology and cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office (GAO), told senators that auditors had yet to see the analysis behind the $56.5 billion estimate and questioned its 2% inflation assumption. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran, R-Kan., called for an updated independent estimate. Evans said VA would share its analysis with GAO for review as it considers whether to commission a new estimate.

Training and safety remain concerns

The new system now serves more than 780,000 veterans across 19 medical centers and their associated sites, VA said. The Cleveland and Anchorage launches in October completed the 2026 rollout. GAO found that four Michigan medical centers were generally meeting performance targets, according to VA’s assessments. Harris told senators that most of the roughly 600 findings from the Michigan rollout review concerned education and training. Verma told House lawmakers that Oracle had added hands-on practice and on-site coaching.

Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., a doctor, entered into the hearing record a letter from the National Association of Veteran Affairs Physicians and Dentists, which she said indicated “the Oracle system has caused serious harm to patients … as well as six deaths.”

Sicilia pledged to work with VA clinicians to fix referral and other workflow problems and regularly report patient safety incidents to the House panel. Asked about safety incidents after the 2026 deployments, Verma said Oracle had yet to identify the system as the root cause of any incident and acknowledged that open reviews could still reach that conclusion.

Data use also drew pointed questions. Verma told lawmakers that Oracle does not use patient data for any purpose.

VA plans to start its next wave of deployments in January and reach all 170 planned sites by 2031. In preliminary findings presented to the Senate, GAO said VA still lacked a master schedule covering all the work required. Eleven of the auditors’ 18 recommendations remain open.

“We also can’t know whether 2031 is a realistic end date,” Harris told senators. In the House, Takano said he expects Ellison to appear under subpoena on Dec. 10.