The Commerce and Justice departments detailed their investigation into suspected chip diversion by Singapore-based Megaspeed in a statement posted Nov. 17, amid criticism that the government failed to restrict the company’s access to sensitive American technology.

The departments said Commerce opened the investigation in 2024, sought Nvidia sales records in May 2025, and conducted an on-site check with Singaporean authorities the following month. Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its no-sell list in June 2025, and Justice subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation, according to the statement.

The account comes a day after the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced new export controls aimed at preventing companies in China and other restricted destinations from accessing advanced U.S. computing technology remotely through overseas data centers.

Both developments follow mounting scrutiny of Megaspeed and Commerce’s enforcement of chip restrictions. In a Nov. 15 letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the department delayed restrictions on Megaspeed despite repeated national security warnings.

In the letter, Cantwell, the Senate Commerce Committee’s ranking member, cited reporting that Alibaba and ByteDance trained artificial intelligence (AI) models using advanced Nvidia chips in overseas data centers. She said Commerce left that route open despite warnings about potential export-control violations.

“These failures to carry out the law help give away America’s technology advantage in AI,” Cantwell wrote.

Justice and Commerce detail Megaspeed investigation

The departments’ joint statement about the Megapseed investigation credited Commerce’s investigative work and said agents interviewed Megaspeed executive Alice Huang during the June 2025 on-site check. The departments pledged enforcement against any criminal conduct.

Megaspeed has drawn additional scrutiny over the reported relationship between its executive Alice Huang and Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. CNN reported Nov. 13 that intelligence intercepts indicated an affair and prompted Secretary of State Marco Rubio to circulate a classified memo to senior officials.

CNN also described disagreement among U.S. officials about evidence that Alice Huang had been recruited by Chinese intelligence. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that investigators had not reached a conclusion about whether she was a spy, according to the report.

In a Nov. 8 message to employees, Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and said he would cooperate with Nvidia’s independent investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports. Nvidia announced his resignation Nov. 12 and named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.

New export controls address remote-access protections

The interim final rule addresses a gap between restrictions on shipping advanced chips and the ability to rent their processing power through cloud services. BIS said the Treasury Department and National Security Council wrote and directed the rule, which aligns remote-access protections with controls on physical shipments.

The rule requires licenses for covered chip exports and transfers when suppliers know a data center will provide computing capacity above 12 million aggregate total processing performance across individual or linked data centers or for companies headquartered, or with ultimate parents headquartered, in Macau or Country Group D:5, which identifies countries subject to U.S. arms embargoes.

The rule also adds chip licensing requirements for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil. The license requirement for these five countries will not apply to semiconductors destined for companies headquartered in the United States, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered in the United States, if reporting requirements are met.

Data centers and suppliers must scrutinize customers’ ownership and control. Computing used exclusively for qualifying commercial recommendation systems is excepted if reporting requirements are met.

The rule is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register Nov. 19 and takes effect upon publication. It allows 60 days for comments and gives data centers providing a significant volume of compute power to companies headquartered, or with an ultimate parent headquartered, in Macau or Country Group D:5 90 days to obtain licenses. It also formally rescinds the Biden administration’s AI Diffusion Rule.