Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will serve as acting national cyber director while President Donald Trump’s nominee for the permanent position, Pentagon Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kirsten Davies, awaits Senate confirmation, a White House official told MeriTalk on Nov. 23.

The move clarifies the leadership transition at the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) following last week’s announcement that Davies would take over as acting national cyber director, replacing Sean Cairncross.

“I’m excited to work more with Kirsten, who has the experience and capabilities needed to help America navigate our increasingly complex and powerful digital infrastructure as our next National Cyber Director,” Clayton said in a statement to MeriTalk. “I look forward to working with the ONCD team to ensure Kirsten has a seamless transition into the role upon her confirmation by the Senate.”

According to the White House official, Trump decided to nominate Davies for the permanent position after strong support from industry and government officials, and the administration announced her selection on Thursday.

However, Davies cannot serve in an acting capacity while awaiting Senate confirmation, the official explained. Instead, Davies will serve as a senior adviser to ONCD, providing cybersecurity expertise and assisting Clayton as he oversees the office during the confirmation process.

Clayton brings experience coordinating cybersecurity and emerging technology policy across the federal government.

According to the White House official, Clayton has been deeply involved in governmentwide cybersecurity policy as chair of the White House Super Intelligence Force.

In that capacity, he has worked closely with ONCD, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Security Council, the National Security Agency, the Treasury Department, and Pentagon research and engineering officials on cybersecurity, super intelligence, and other emerging technologies.

Congress established ONCD in 2021 to serve as the president’s principal adviser on cybersecurity policy and strategy.

Davies, who became Pentagon CIO in December 2025, has overseen major IT modernization and cybersecurity initiatives at the Defense Department, which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War.

During her tenure, Davies finalized a $9.7 billion enterprise software agreement with Dell Technologies and a nearly $7 billion agreement with Oracle to consolidate technology purchases across the department.

She also suspended third-party assessment requirements under the Pentagon’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program and launched a review of the initiative, which establishes cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors.

The White House official did not specify when Davies’ nomination would be formally submitted to the Senate or whether she would continue serving as Pentagon CIO during the confirmation process.