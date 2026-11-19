Despite widespread publicity about the recent wave of technology outages, the actual number of failures increased only marginally, a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) official said on Nov. 18.

Rob Karas, deputy branch chief of CISA’s Attack Surface Evaluation Branch, said his team quietly put together an analysis of network outages last week compared to the previous 52 weeks.

“The outages were up a little bit, but they weren’t up significantly where you would say that there was a big difference,” Karas said at the AFCEA Bethesda Energy, Infrastructure & Environment Summit 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Even as Americans were rattled by problems ranging from a nationwide ground stop of flights to outages affecting banks and Microsoft services, Karas said the numbers show that “from a data statistics point of view, where we were talking about data before, the outages across the internet were roughly the same.”

“Obviously, the (ground stop) and Microsoft were these big events,” added Karas, who said he thinks the technology issues will result in “a great lesson … as a society we will learn from this and understand what we can do better.”

Experts urge AI guardrails

Karas’s comments came at a panel discussion on using artificial intelligence (AI) to help secure critical infrastructure systems and managing its risks. During that discussion and another about AI and emerging technology, federal leaders said AI’s rapid integration is helping federal agencies with a variety of tasks but that safeguards are imperative.

Rudolf Rojas, technical program manager and security lead at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said AI is useful and potentially revolutionary. However, he urged the government to adopt “some kind of guardrails,” citing what he called “horror stories” about AI’s unlimited capabilities and the “possible outcomes” of some of the products AI companies are producing.

Karas said AI is becoming so advanced that his team, which does web application testing, was recently left baffled at the results when it asked AI to take apart a web application.

“My team of people that have tested for 20 years, with three people on this team – so 60 years of experience – can’t figure out how AI got remote code execution back to us,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out how many resources to put on that.”

Remote code execution refers to attackers accessing a target computer and making changes remotely, which can allow them to take over a system.

Karas said the experience reinforces the need to put in place “some kind of accountability and auditing” so government officials can better “understand what (AI) is doing.”

Panelists also described the potential benefits of AI during crisis situations, such as helping the government maintain essential services if the nation’s electrical grid is compromised.

Victoria Pillitteri, a manager of security engineering and risk management in the Computer Security Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, said AI is helping the government extensively plan for such scenarios through modeling and simulations.

“There are a lot of opportunities there to take advantage” of AI “to help the good guys be ready for what’s next,” she said.