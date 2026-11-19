Federal agencies have made significant progress deploying zero trust cybersecurity capabilities, but they must now demonstrate that those investments are reducing risk and improving their ability to withstand attacks, a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) official said Nov. 19.

Speaking at the GovExec Cyber Resilience Summit, Greg Bird, CISA’s deputy associate director, emphasized the need to move beyond measuring whether zero trust tools have been deployed and toward evaluating whether those capabilities can detect threats, limit attackers’ movements, and protect critical operations.

The remarks came one day after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report finding that 17 of 22 civilian agencies had not fully addressed selected federal zero trust planning guidance as of August 2026. The watchdog issued 40 recommendations aimed at closing those gaps.

According to Bird, federal zero trust adoption has advanced considerably under the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) M-22-09 memorandum, which directed federal agencies to meet specific zero trust security goals by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Bird reported that as of September, 90% of agencies covered by the Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Act had begun implementing zero trust and were “well on their way towards an optimal level of deployment.” Adoption across the rest of the federal government stood at approximately 87%, he said.

At the Defense Department, 20 of 24 major IT programs had begun adopting zero trust as of 2025, Bird said.

Bird pointed to progress in identity protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), automated logging, the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program, and implementation of Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0.

GAO finds gaps in agency planning

In its Nov. 18 report on zero trust, GAO assessed zero trust implementation plans from 22 civilian CFO Act agencies against selected guidance from OMB and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Only five agencies fully addressed the selected guidance, GAO found. Although almost all the agencies had developed implementation plans, the remaining 17 had not fully documented key elements needed to guide their zero trust efforts.

The deficiencies included incomplete identification of agency actors and assets, unclear responsibilities for implementing zero trust, and insufficient documentation of the maturity of high-value assets and high-impact systems. Agency officials cited staffing and funding limitations among the reasons for the gaps.

GAO warned that incomplete plans could make it more difficult for agency managers to direct resources effectively and could increase the risk of cyberattacks that disrupt operations or compromise government resources.

In GAO’s recommendations to the 17 agencies, the watchdog called for updates to their implementation plans that would address enterprise-wide rollout, clarify responsibilities, and document the maturity of relevant systems.

Thirteen agencies agreed with the recommendations, with several outlining planned corrective actions. Four agencies neither agreed nor disagreed.

Legacy systems, workforce gaps remain challenges

Despite that progress agencies are reporting, Bird said legacy technology, funding constraints, workforce shortages, and resistance to new security procedures continue to complicate zero trust implementation.

He pointed to legacy systems at the Federal Aviation Administration as one example of the challenges agencies face. Operational technology and industrial control systems also present significant obstacles, particularly in environments involving critical infrastructure partners.

Budget limitations pose another challenge, but Bird said agencies can make progress without waiting for additional funding.

“There’s a lot you can do with zero trust” using capabilities already in place, he said, adding that technology vendors can help accelerate implementation.

Bird also acknowledged that significant staff departures at CISA in recent years have affected the agency’s ability to support its federal partners. He said staffing levels were beginning to recover, allowing the agency to improve that support.

Bird also warned that additional authentication requirements and other controls can frustrate employees, making it important to strengthen security while keeping those measures “as palatable as possible.”

Visibility, effectiveness should drive next phase

As agencies continue implementing zero trust, Bird urged them to begin by establishing visibility into their IT environments rather than automatically prioritizing identity controls.

“You can’t govern what you cannot see,” he said.

Agencies should first identify their mission-critical services, determine which users and systems can access them, and understand the assets and trust relationships within their environments, Bird said.

Bird said agencies should test whether deployed security controls work as intended rather than simply document their implementation.

“We need to stop proving that controls exist and start proving that they actually work,” he said.

That shift also requires agencies to look beyond preventing intrusions and evaluate their ability to limit the damage when attackers gain access.

“The ultimate measure of cyber resilience is not whether or not our adversary gets in; it’s how little they can accomplish, how quickly we can contain them, and how effectively we can continue our mission,” Bird said.